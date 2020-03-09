Negotiating political culture to promote women’s rights

By Emilly Comfort Maractho

As we continue celebrating women achievers as is the custom every year in March, we also need to take stock. There is need to shift the way we think about women’s rights, revisiting the old arguments with new ways of looking at those facts because our politico-economic architecture has changed so much. It makes little sense focusing on the rights of women without looking at the general conditions of humanity.

Some of the threats to women’s rights today are due to more complex forms of discrimination born out of existing political culture.

Today, I reflect on how our political culture disempowers, rather than empower, women in politics and policy-making. It is a paradox because one might argue that we have done everything to facilitate women’s participation in public life. The infrastructure, be it legal, policy or institutional, is there for women to effectively participate. It is easy to say the political will is also there. The data showing progress is also there in the numbers.

Yet, there is no shortage of evidence that there are real challenges for women to gain a seat at the high table on their own terms. In a comparative study of Uganda and South Africa in the book No Shortcut to Power, similar observations were made on women’s effectiveness in politics and policy-making several years ago, and recent evidence does not give much relief. Some blame the women, but I believe it has to do, in part, with our political culture.

Politics in Uganda has had its share of challenges. Never a dull moment. We have had moments of difficulty and profound transformation. It is generally acceptable to say the limits to democracy are ever present.

In the current culture of policing politics at every turn, no law or declaration pronouncing women’s freedom is enough to make them participate, if the practice of politics does facilitate them. The more the risks, the less likely women will be comfortable to join the political stream. I know this from my research and what others have done.

A punishing political culture discourages women from participating. In many ways, the State opens space for women and paradoxically closes it. No wonder, many of the women in the Opposition political parties remain there in form rather than substance, despite their brilliance. They are ultimately faced with two choices, to join those in power or remain mute. Those who do not give up pay a high price, something [Forum for Democratic Change party vice president for eastern region] Salamu Musumba might have a thing or two to talk about. Reading women speak in Olive Kobusingye’s book, The Correct Line, is another example.

I must add that it is not just women who suffer from this culture of policing politics and shrinking political space, but they are more likely to go mute. Those who remain visible, it soon catches up with them, something [former Ethics minister] Miria Matembe knows about, if reading her memoir, The Struggle for Freedom and Democracy Betrayed, is anything to go by.

A friend told me a story of how her friend and other ‘powerful’ women went to State House to meet the President over important issues. When they got there, most women lost their voices. The President made them happy with some envelops and they went home. It must be frustrating.

This political culture has to be negotiated by women who need to play their game in their own right because they are qualified and not merely invited to the high table. It does not serve anyone that women lose their voices the moment they are invited to the table. Women have to advocate for a generally fair political system that gives them the independence to freely discuss policy options with greater multiplier impact on Ugandans.

This culture has to be negotiated by continuously empowering the women who are in politics and policy-making. The assumption is often made that women are prepared for public office when appointed, but by their conduct, some are clearly ill prepared. As such, mentorship of these women and their ability to mentor younger women is a crucial part of that negotiation.

In a political culture that largely rewards based on inherent privilege or connection to money, power and politics, women need to be continuously mentored, motivated and empowered.

We also need to hold each other accountable, not just singing praise. Women who hold public office must take the responsibility and be accountable, not because they are women, but because they hold those offices. That they will be asked tough questions and it is not personal. That they have to be equipped for the intrigue, politics and power dynamics too.

I am excited for every woman who gets appointed to a position of decision-making. I write in their support and encourage those I can. But we cannot be wedded to ineffectiveness, and must protect those unfairly treated. Indeed, there is no shortcut to power. If we are not willing to take criticism or be asked questions, then we are not ready for leadership or gender equality.