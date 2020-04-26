Of Pavlov’s experiments and our presidential addresses

By Philip Matogo

It’s the hottest television show in the country. Commanding our undivided attention, it bridges gaps between core and periphery, religious and irreligious, young and old.

Step aside, Game of Thrones. For there’s a new sheriff in town, and he’s called President Museveni. Previously, he would talk into our sleep. Now, we can’t dare sleep when he’s going to talk.

Like moths to the flame, we bask in the soft-glow of the television screen. Then, the President’s bright-eyed and bushy-tailed image springs forth into our living rooms. After which, he begins to speak.

We watch his every move, hang onto his every word. If he sneezes, we’ll pull out a handkerchief.

The revolution of great expectations is upon us and the President is at its vanguard. This is not by design, it’s an accident of circumstance. Covid-19 has forced us to circle the wagons and place our President at their centre. It’s where he’s always wanted to be, and it shows in his often bubbly TV persona.

While his ‘second youth’ is evident, our response to it is evidently Pavlovian.

Through experiments, the Russian scientist Ivan Pavlov found that objects or events created a conditioned response.

The experiments were set in motion by Pavlov showing how the presence of a bowl of dog food (stimulus) would result in an unconditioned response (salivation) from his dogs. Pavlov noticed that after his laboratory assistant served his dogs with food, the dogs began to associate the laboratory assistant with the food. This created a learned and conditioned response.

Pavlov then used a bell as a neutral stimulus. As he gave food to his dogs, he rang the bell. Then, after repeating this procedure, he tried ringing the bell without providing food to his dogs. On its own, an increase in salivation occurred. The result of the experiment was a new conditioned response in the dogs.

In our case, Museveni’s speeches serve as the stimulus. While the unconditioned response is us mentally salivating as he opens his mouth to announce yet another measure placed between us and oblivion. As a consequence, we have started associating his speeches with the perception that they will change our lives. Which, to a large extent, they have.

As viewers, we receive verified experiences of the President’s powers of speech through the prohibitions and practices adopted to combat Covid-19. Prohibitions and practices that shape our conditioned responses. As well as guarantee our automatically undivided attention when we see him on television.

If the greatest eloquence is that which gets things done, then our not-so-eloquent President is the most eloquent speaker in our republic’s history.

This somewhat dubious distinction has also turned him into the most sought after leader in the country. Not that he already wasn’t, but this time people seek his guidance instead of his golden handshake.

His supporters have always said he had it in him to lead us out of the wilderness. But history has shown that those who call for “a man on horseback”, don’t trust the people.

Again, as with every TV show, our President’s climbing ratings will begin to tumble once people do not have any butter for their bread. So as the lockdown’s bite grows into a crunch and safety contradicts solvency, a new Pavlovian reality shall take hold.

The President’s speech will become the stimulus that results in the unconditioned response of us switching off our televisions or radios faster than he can say bazukulu (grandchildren). Even exercising with two thumbs turning press-ups into Movement thumbs-ups will not restore his departed viewership.

In the President’s book Sowing the Mustard Seed, he viewed with gravity UPC’s behaviour during the 1980 election. They rode the tide of their ascendancy without being aware of its terminal point, he wrote.

It’s the President’s turn to be aware, but for reasons regarding fame instead of infamy.

For celebrity (as opposed to popularity) has a short shelf-life. So it often leads to so many eggs being broken, and so few omelettes being made.

For now, though, President Museveni’s sermon-on-the-mount earnestness, comic pacing and Bill Cosby-in-the-1980s telegenic appeal will keep us on our stools. As he continues to be the first among equals in a government holding things together where they could easily fall apart.

So, stay tuned for more.