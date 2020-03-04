Offer rewards and sanctions to address poor results in sciences

By Patrick Kaboyo

There is no doubt that sciences are taught theoretically in most schools. Teachers hardly ask learners to bring to school seeds (cereals), leaves, roots, root tubers and stems from home to school for learning as was the case in the past.

Today’s learners are confined to classrooms and miss learning from the environment. There are few schools offering learners an opportunity to walk and learn around the school and in communities by observation and imagination. Excursions and study trips are no longer aspects of a school routine.

To a few who organise trips, excursions and study tours, economic gains rather than pedagogical attributes drive them. Teachers no longer reserve spaces in their classrooms as nature centres for student exposure and learning. With few functional and relevant laboratories in schools at all levels, sciences cannot be improved by miracle without labs and lab assistants.

Chemicals and apparatus in schools remain a challenge. Students cannot pass sciences when they are only exposed to practical experience during examination to aid their passing. Theories cannot stand singly without practical lessons.

Teachers of science cannot improve their skills by running away from Uganda National Teachers Union (Unatu) to form a new union, but rather get to answer the question: Why have students’ marks in science subjects been poor for more than a decade? Like their arts counterparts, they need to post acceptable results.

It is, therefore, time to hold teachers of sciences accountable for the many years of poor marks posted.

Accountability must be sought from both teachers and teacher trainers for you cannot give what you do not have. Government should not pay teachers of science subjects differently from their arts counterpart for it is unacceptable.

Government should be concerned about the decline in grades and low levels in number of candidates offering Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology, which are compulsory subjects at UCE. An urgent remedy should be sought through reviewing and streamlining SESEMAT to address teacher pedagogical and content challenges; issuing guidelines for practical teaching of science subjects; fusing multiple intelligence pedagogy to teach science subjects while implementing the Lower Secondary School Curriculum and monitor its progress; stopping preferential treatment of teachers of science; employing all head teachers, district education officials in local governments and central government on contract and finally; ensuring that tools used for inspection prioritise capture for practical teaching of science subjects.

If such interventions are implemented, performance in sciences will improve and the ‘permanent and pensionable view’ held by teachers shall be history.

With only 30.7 per cent of the candidates sitting for UACE offering Mathematics, means the country will fall short of engineers, statisticians and mathematicians hence low levels of mathematical logic in our communities. With only 10.9 per cent offering Physics; 16.2 per cent Chemistry, and Biology at 14.0 per cent is enough to confirm that teachers of sciences have not inspired students to do science subjects.

The question, therefore, is, why pay them differently? With constant support supervision and mentorship, teachers of sciences can improve pedagogical challenges and content deficits they encounter.

Teachers, therefore, require intrinsic ignition. There is need for cross-learning and borrowing a leaf from the private sector schools and international schools, whose models have promoted prompt and sustainable support supervision for accountability.

For instance, when I was a teacher in Taibah International School, we used to carry out both pedagogical and content evaluation through Circle Time, a periodic evaluation exercise whose model would consist of learners sitting in a circle to evaluate the teacher and the subject taught to offer feedback on whether they learnt, what they learnt and how they learnt.

Upon conclusion of the circle time, a class leader would forward documented evidence of issues raised to the principal. Upon receipt of the document, the principal would present them to staff in a staff meeting for discussion and accountability.

During staff meetings, the principal would pick out negotiable and non-negotiable issues for immediate and further action. While this occurred, teachers were mentored and helped to cope since the highest number of students we were teaching were international and very well exposed.

This model can be employed to address the declining standards in science education. Students should be supported to tell what they learn, how they learn it, and to hold their teachers accountable.

Mr Kaboyo is the national secretary of the Federation of Non-state Education Institutions (FENEI). pmkaboyo@gmail.com