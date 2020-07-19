On adventures of Ugandan lawyers and politicians

By Harold Acemah

One of the enduring legacies of the NRM regime is the fact that Uganda has, under its watch, degenerated into a den of thieves, conmen and callous individuals who only care about themselves.

One wonders whether this is the fundamental change Ugandans were promised in January 1986.

The evidence, if one was necessary, is contained in an incredible and despicable story published in Saturday Vision of June 27 titled, “Two arrested over leaked Archbishop letter to Museveni.” Those arrested are a journalist and a staff member of Uganda Human Rights Commission.

According to the story, police are investigating circumstances under which a confidential letter addressed to President Museveni by Catholic Archbishop of Kampala, Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, was leaked to the media.

In the letter titled, “Request for your immediate intervention” Archbishop Lwanga accused a gang of Kampala City lawyers of demanding Shs9.6b from him, as legal fees, for services allegedly rendered to recover compensation from government. Shs17.6b has been paid to the Church.

The compensation claimed by the Church is for use of church land at Entebbe airport and another piece of land at Nsambya occupied by the Uganda Police Force.

The notorious lawyers, whose names are withheld, are according to Dr Lwanga demanding 50 per cent of funds government has paid to the Church as compensation. They have threatened to harm the man of God if he does not oblige.

Archbishop Lwanga is naturally scared and laments that one of the lawyers wrote a letter attacking and intimidating him.

Dr Lwanga admits that he paid one of the lawyers Shs5b out of compensation for Entebbe land.

“I did pay him on humanitarian grounds what I afforded, but he has been harassing me and humiliating me both in newspapers and court, tarnishing my name,” writes Dr Lwanga.

“This is the reason as to why I am requesting you to intervene because these court cases put my life in danger and also tarnish the good image of the government.”

It is mindboggling, outrageous and shameful, to put it mildly. The story reads like an episode from The Godfather, a fiction book by Mario Puzzo about an Italian mafia family which was made into an award-winning movie. I urge the Uganda Law Society to take interest in this disgraceful matter.

How low must Uganda sink into the abyss of moral decadence under NRM misrule before Ugandans of goodwill from across ethnic and political divides stand up and say in unison, enough is enough!

In my Sunday Monitor opinion of May 3 titled, “Love of money is root of evil,” I lamented that Uganda’s political and ruling classes are obsessed with money and wrongly believe that money is the solution to their problems. I should perhaps have included Ugandan lawyers because the above is not an isolated case.

Who can forget a 2014 court case which should have been handled by the Attorney General, but was for dubious reasons given to a private law firm for which government paid a whopping $1m as legal fees?

Ugandans must urgently find ways and means to dethrone money from our political culture because money is truly the root of evil which is now rampant in Uganda and has thoroughly damaged the moral fibre of our beloved Pearl of Africa.

The Church of Christ has not been spared. Nothing is sacred in Uganda anymore! What a tragedy it is that Uganda has, during the last 34 years, degenerated into a den of thieves, frauds and conmen where anything goes. May the Lord have mercy!