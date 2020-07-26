Oops! Look what the geeks did again

By Angella Nampewo

It was interesting to read that a group of young people, users of the video-sharing social platform TikTok and Korean music pop fans (K-pop) may have caused a major disruption to US president Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in June.

The New York Times reported that TikTok users and K-pop fans claimed to have registered potentially hundreds of thousands of tickets for the rally and then they simply did not show up.

Prior to these claims, my curiosity about the app had peaked after numerous forwards with the TikTok tag found their way into my WhatsApp inbox.

I decided it was no good settling for store bought milk when I could have the whole cow, ready to milk. I proceeded to download TikTok and get this material first-hand.

Although I’d sooner write than make dance videos, I have to say that the few days the app stayed on my phone, the experience was both entertaining and illuminating.

Normally, our entertainment options consist of the musicians, comedians, dancers, actors and actresses we come across at the theatre, on TV screens, other public shows and a limited known number online.

Getting into TikTok, the variety of entertainment and entertainers was on another level. My view of some artistes changed forever. People I had originally viewed only as singers/musicians were suddenly comedians or comediennes.

Others were fluent in languages I didn’t even know they spoke. Some of the TikTok video makers even exceeded (in my view) the performance of the original artistes. Just like it has done on the global scale, the app turned my view upside down. It also gave me a lot of comic relief; something many people have needed in these times of coronavirus isolation.

It is no wonder then that on Sensor Tower blog, which provides market insights on the app economy, TikTok is listed as the most downloaded non-game app in March 2020, with more than 115 million installs, most of them in India.

It was followed in ranking by WhatsApp, Zoom, Facebook and Messenger, in that order. TikTok was briefly overtaken by Zoom in April but the video app quickly regained top position in May 2020 with more than 111 million installs, pushing Zoom to number two. June 2020 was no different. TikTok kept its supremacy, with Zoom, Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram trailing in June.

By this time, the controversy over TikTok’s ownership and influence was reaching boiling point. On June 29, India banned TikTok over national security concerns. By July, discussions of a ban were underway in the US over claims it shares user data with the Chinese government, claims the app makers have continuously denied.

TikTok is a product of ByteDance, a Chinese multinational internet technology company. Ban or no ban, in the end I uninstalled TikTok, not because I had particular security concerns.

It was just one attractive cow that had grown a little too fat for my phone. Also, I may have spent too much time admiring the said cow that it was taking time away from other more pressing matters.

Nevertheless, the controversy over TikTok rages on and it remains to be seen who will ban the app and where. I cannot rule out downloading it again in future, should it be available. What is clear though is that we should not underestimate techies and their ability to upend our lives for better or worse.

After biological sources, fear tech gurus and their capacity to generate viral infectious material! Any day now we could be waking up to the sound of, “Oops, the geeks did it again!”