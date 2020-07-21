Open schools to avert social vices

By Patrick Kaboyo

From writing appeal letters to the President of Uganda to holding zoom meetings, appearing on radio and television talk shows, writing newspaper articles and congregating in small groups with an aim of contributing to solutions towards easing the lockdown, Ugandans are yet to have the last laugh.

Boda boda riders remain locked down and cannot carry passengers. This is the reason traffic jam in the city has become another pandemic. Four months down the road, the looming uncertainty for reopening schools has bred discontent and disorientation among teachers and students.

Government must urgently address the uncertainty surrounding reopening of schools lest we lose the entire generation of school going children to social vices.

It is not right to lock schools where children are safer and leave communities open with children left to wonder picking many unwanted social behaviours that schools will take long to sort. The uncertainty surrounding the dates for reopening of schools is the current pain in our necks.

While other sectors have gotten half-open to run their businesses, schools remain closed. Continuous locking of education institutions will expose children to both communicable and non-communicable diseases.

Such health conditions will require bigger budgets than that of Covid-19. Sexually transmitted diseases, mental disorders such as depression and anxiety will greatly affect pupils and students before they return to school.

Advertisement

The anxiety among adults and children should not be underestimated, but rather treated as a health concern for its therapy is economically and socially costly. A budget to address pupils’ and students’ psychosocial support as a post-Covid-19, should be prioritised.

Being the single most solution for addressing the pandemic, education remains the only known remedy because it is offered in organised environments by professionals. Opening schools now will add to the existing solutions offered by the team of scientists who routinely advise the President on what to do amid Covid-19.

Manifesting in both dire and tragic ramifications, the pandemic should not leave us with a wonder whether we have learnt from it or not.

Many boys continue to consume drugs. Girls are getting pregnant and married off in exchange for food because of poverty. In other rural areas, some unethical teachers have gotten the opportunity to link up with the very students they teach to indulge in sexual activities. If this continues unabated, a second pandemic will dawned on us.

Since both directors and teachers in private schools have learnt the hard fact that “United they stand, and divided they fall,” it is incumbent upon us all to work towards fulfilling the requirements for standard operating procedures given by the Ministry of Health.

Statutory institutions such as the National Social Security Fund, should release savers 20 per cent contribution to enable them to ably prepare for the official opening of schools. It is from such funds that school requirements, borrowed money, school fees and university tuition will be got.

Covid-19 has taught us that teachers in private schools remain vulnerable and neglected by government. They deserve a recovery fund since they were not beneficiaries of the teachers’ Sacco fund that benefitted government school teachers in the previous financial years.

To practically help them during this hard time, the Ministry of Education should liaise with their directors and leaders in different associations and unions to ensure proper administration of the requested fund. This approach will guarantee social cohesion and economic diversification since both directors and teachers will be complementing their skill sets in managing the fund.

In conclusion, government should recognise private schools that have sustained online learning for many children in their schools. It should replicate the online and offline learning platforms they have implemented across the country.