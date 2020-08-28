Opposition in Uganda: What is the end game?

By Sarah Mukasa

On August 19, 2020 Dr Kizza Besigye announced that he will not be running for president in the election slated for February 2021. His were extremely erudite and cogent reflections on the futility of seeking political change through the ballot box.

Such is the captured nature of the State electoral process and infrastructure by a highly militarised elite that has been entrenched by the 34-year hold on power by the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government led by President Museveni.

Many pundits have long expressed doubt as to the efficacy of the electoral process in Uganda to deliver free and fair elections. In response to his declaration, some FDC stalwarts are said to be urging the formidable politician and global development icon Winnie Byanyima to stand on the FDC ticket.

At the last count, there were more than 20 candidates intending to vie for president in 2021. This at a time when nearly all agree that the odds are weighed unfavourably against them having been manipulated by Museveni, appears odd and contradictory. Two new contenders National Unity Platform (NUP) and Alliance for National Transformation (ANT), have made considerable impact, largely in weakening the older parties FDC, DP, and UPC, with exodus of significant players to join their ranks.

NUP led by Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, through the People Power movement, mobilised large numbers of disenfranchised and economically excluded young people throughout the country. However, a dangerous narrative is ominously percolating around NUP, painting it as a ‘Buganda party’ - the subtext being that non-Baganda should be afraid.

ANT leader Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu, who left FDC to work on his plans to build a solid political party with local and national structures, policies and a post-Museveni development agenda, commands respect across the spectrum. And while many agree that this is necessary and believe his sincerity, few believe that this is enough to dent, much less shift the NRM stranglehold on power.

DP led by Norbert Mao, and UPC led by Jimmy Akena appear to be floundering under the weight of internal contestation and infighting. Each of these leaders seeking presidential office on their own party ticket is weak. They weaken themselves in ways that leave many of us asking: “What is the end game for this band of (un) merry of these men.”

What the Covid-19 pandemic has shown us is that if we are to survive, we cannot conduct business as usual. Government through grand corruption, incompetence, and dogged pursuit of the deeply erroneous market led growth strategies touted by the Bretton Woods institutions, have left this country vulnerable, saddled with odious debt and barely any prospects to withstand the economic and social pressures that have befallen us.

Even food, in this green and lush Uganda, the Uganda that with an ounce of seriousness could be the bread basket of the region, we are now borrowing more than ever to import food after 34 years of NRM, is a problem!

The moment calls for a different politics and a different vision. NRM will not do it. It simply does not have the capacity or the willingness to do it. It has become comfortable where it is, as it is, frothing its mightiness and dominion over the republic.

One wonders if the Opposition can shape a different future. For example, Dr Besigye, with your stepping back from the elections fray, can you take on a role that shapes our future? For example, in the short-term, are you able to endorse one of the Opposition candidates and mobilise others to join hands across the party divides?