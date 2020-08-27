Organisations need to plan for post-Covid era

By Caroline Sekiwano

The Covid-pandemic has turned our ways of working upside down for the past months since and after the lockdown. Organisations are focusing more on how to rebuild and reflect on recovery. Now is a good time to reflect on how the Covid-19 has impacted on our organisational cultures.

The pandemic has forced organisations to press the reset button and entirely rethink the organisation cultures. Have organisations with strong cultures going into the crisis been able leverage in order to come out even stronger? And what should organisational cultures look like post Covid-19 as we try to build a fairer society.

Organisation culture has never been so central than in this Covid-19 era because this is the biggest shift we have ever seen in industrial history with massive shifts and scrutiny.

The debate on culture and ways of working has never been central like it is in the post Covid-19 era, thinking about what will happen next to and in businesses, the question of what the world will look like post-Covid-19, but more so is what individual organisations are going to look like. What new skills and capabilities will organisations need and what has the workforce learnt during this crisis. We can, however, take the new work cultures of how we connect and how we work in businesses as positives.

The massive shifts we have seen are not just about the pandemic, but the environment has also become more important to us, Black lives matter has become a society concern again reminding us of the social challenges. Leaders have to think strategically about the economic challenges, purpose and responsibility of businesses and these concerns have to be revisited. We now have scrutiny that has been guided by people, a reality of a crisis that has been driven by people’s health, and well-being.

We must have people at the very centre of the business culture and of business thinking. People are absolutely essential to any business, but how we treat them, look after them and their wellbeing and all those other ideas have a real catchment to caring, compassion, wellbeing, connection and communication. Organisations have to work harder on ways of how to communicate these positive things about culture of the post-Covid-19 future.

Organisations should not flip back to where they were before the pandemic. They have to keep up with the learning hence give people a choice about where and how they work. No longer shall we have the Monday to Friday work kind of thing, which needed to have change ages ago. Organisations now need to put more emphasis on things we learnt through the crisis such as communication, trust and empowerment.

These are so central to culture. Do we trust our people and do our people trust us based on output, not their presence in office or how long an employee has sat in front of a computer screen. Organisations have been forced to think through these work models because of the pandemic. These create a whole new work culture.

They (organisations) continue to learn that they can engage the work force in different ways, but also take note that the culture positives will not happen on their own.

Leaders must keep a strong purpose on the development of work cultures. Organisations have to embed the new cultures in their strategic thinking, and drive them from the very top of the organisations, ensure that they are measurable and are accountable to the new ideals because at the end of the day, it is not only about what organisations do, in creating cultures, but I believe we are all under more scrutiny as business leaders for good reasons.

In conclusion, this is a good opportunity to push these new cultures forward to create better, healthier and more diverse organisations that are more responsive, flexible, agile for the future.