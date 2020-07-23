Our bad roads render curfew ineffective

By Fabiano Okware

Since March, government has been instituting various measures in minimising the spread Covid-19 in the country.

Among the measures are hand-washing, social distancing, wearing masks and the imposition of curfew.

The first three months emphasised citizens staying home safe, save for a essential workers in the Ministry of Health and other sectors, commercial vehicles carrying goods in and out of the country.

Besides, movement of all public and private vehicles was also banned. In effect, the country was put under lock down!

However, government has now relaxed the movements of both public and private vehicles and extended the curfew from 7pm to 9pm.

The curfew was primarily meant to act as an enforcement tool to prevent high-risk nocturnal activities/establishments such as bars and night clubs from conducting business and to deter crime under the cover of darkness. More so, pushing forward curfew time from 7pm to 9pm will trigger delayed closure of offices and businesses.

All the arguments the President put forward were real. No citizen would wish to fall prey to wrongdoers. However, considering issues on the ground such as the amount of traffic on our roads, the condition of our roads, the ongoing road works, and the poor attitude of motorists on our roads, among others, renders the curfew ineffective!

One day, after visiting my doctor in Luzira, a Kampala suburb, I set off at 5pm to my home in Banda near Kampala. I was held in traffic jam for more than three hours and reached home past 9pm.

Remember that most work places except health facilities, now close at about 3pm for fear of being caught during curfew.

On another occasion while returning to Kampala from Soroti, I entered Kampala at about 9pm, three hours beyond the usual travel time.

These days, heavy traffic jam on Jinja-Kampala road stretches from Namataba in Mukono District to Kampala. Yet in spite of all this, there is still only one highway from Jinja to Kampala.

Apart from the Mukono-Kayunga-Jinja and Mukono-Kisoga tarmac roads, the other feeder roads are in very sorry state. So what does this mean to government?

There is a high number of vehicles that are imported in the country. Almost every division of the greater Kampala has a car bonded warehouse. Unfortunately, our roads remain narrow, and are full of potholes.

Others have been destroyed by heavy rain leaving them to require urgent repair or upgrading.

Worse still, these same roads are used by heavy vehicles such as trailers, lorries, buses, and even bulldozers. And because of this, motorists attitude get compromised as each of them try to rush to beat the curfew time. Instead, they end up causing traffick gridlock.

Policy makers should know that it is important to consider factors on the ground while giving advice to the President. This is because the President often announces Covid-19 measures on the advice of technocrats/scientists.

Although the curfew starting time has been extended to 9pm, I still expect traffic to continue flowing past the time.

In my opinion, the technocrats/scientists should provide give a comprehensive advice after taking into account a number of critical factors with possible mitigation measures.

Otherwise, there are perceived conflicts with the road traffic police exchanging words or even blows with errant motorists, roughing up citizens, and in the end creasing accidents over motorists rushing to meet the curfew deadline.

If we have a disciplined force deployed for road patrol, traffic flow can be allowed to move 24/7. Errant drivers or those committing crimes can be dealt with by the security personnel accordingly.