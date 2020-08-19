Parents need to talk about social media with children

By Evelyn Kasina

From the onset of coronavirus, there has been the unuttered and unmet request from our children saying, “We miss our friends, we want to connect with them and do fun things like we did before!”

While Covid-19 has denied our children the ability to go to school, play with their friends and do what they do best be children the virus has also exposed our inherent need as humans to stay physically connected with each other.

As we all get accustomed to the new normal ways of connecting with our loved ones, social media has become our closest ally with video calls offering a somewhat close to normal face-to-face experience for adults and children alike.

Video conferencing and social media apps now enable virtual meetings, webinars, live parties and groups that mobilise communities for a common good despite social distancing.

Most learning has also gone virtual with schools using virtual lessons to stay up to date with the curriculum and keep children engaged.

Apart from school work, children are also browsing the Internet as part of their learning and social time.

As the new normal becomes our new reality, children are spending more time online as they look for interactive ways to entertain and connect with their friends.

According to the latest report by Internetworldstats Q1 2020 March, Internet penetration in Africa is rising with total penetration at 39 per cent.

The highest penetration is noted in Kenya with up to 87 per cent, Libya at 74 per cent and Seychelles at 72 per cent. Whereas these rising numbers show positive growth in the digital space, they also portend concern where there is unregulated use of the Internet by young impressionable minds.

It is inevitable that our children will be more exposed to online platforms than before and this has parents mulling over how much control they should exercise over their children’s interactions with social media.

With this in mind, mobile apps that aim at improving safety controls to children are welcome and useful to parents. The good news is that we are increasingly seeing social media platforms taking an active lead in providing solutions.

Recently, Facebook launched the Facebook Messenger for Kids, a video chat and messaging app that helps children between the ages of six to 12 years connect with friends and family in a fun, parent-controlled space.

The platform is fostering amazing and safe connections between children and parents.

Through the apps, Parent Dashboard, parents can control and monitor their children’s online activities. It is great to note that the dashboard can monitor recent contacts, chat history, and see a log of images and videos in chats.

Remote Devise Logout is a feature that allows parents to see all devices where their child is logged in to Messenger Kids and log out of the app on any device through the Parent Dashboard.

The app also enables parents to download the child’s information as a way of staying up to date with their online activities. As a Digital Literacy Online and Safety practitioner, I loved the fact that Messenger Kids provides a safe space for parents to learn about social media while coaching their children on how to handle their information and connect with their friends and family.

I know that many parents have questions about social media and when to introduce their children to it.

I advise parents who are considering Messenger Kids and other kid friendly apps to have conversations about social media with their children they may be surprised just how much their kids know!