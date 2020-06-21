Pay up. Bad Black matters.

By Jacobs Seaman Odongo

I’ve a friend called ‘Ruganda’ who loves sooty and fatty foods. He disregards all conventional advice from the Dr Kasenenes of the nutrition world. As long as there was something that could be digested by his metabolic system, Ruganda wasted no time in wolfing it down.

The thing is, Ruganda’s metabolic system can digest virtually anything. Where there is none, he will even make up food in his head and eat it on camera – for the entire nation to see.

Recently, Ruganda actually stood before the nation armed with cutlery and toothpicks. He didn’t feel like eating what had been prepared, so he cooked up a quick meal in his head, served it to the nation and ate it, too. While we were still digesting the kind of greed Ruganda exhibits, it emerged that we hadn’t yet seen nothing.

The megalomaniac in Ruganda hides nothing. He wants to be seen eating whatever comes and goes. So it goes that this young woman called Shanita-something winked at Ruganda and the man immediately made his move.

As we speak now, the pornography committee of Fatter Local-do is pretending that they did not see the video of Ruganda eating Bad Black live on our TVs and social media. If you pulled Local-do today and asked if it bothers his office or that committee that Ruganda could do that with Bad Black in broad daylight, he will probably say she consented.

And you don’t really have to; the man is out there threatening to return the young woman to Luzira Prison for showing the country that Ruganda had a tryst with her and won’t pay.

Local-do, like many of the chaps who work for Ruganda are bloated in their explanations.

Ruganda has turned the whole country into a giant brothel after all. From that hapless woman vendor who is drowned by KCCA law enforcers to a boda man who is gunned down by LDU, only the few at the dining table can laugh at Bad Black.

I have these friends who work in offices of Ruganda. I asked some of them why they wouldn’t just pay up Bad Black so she stops over using the already over-used Luganda phrase mbwa gwe since, as a dog lover, I take serious offence at Ruganda being compared to dogs. A dog is a saint in this world of Ruganda.

“She is just a prostitute,” claims one of the office messengers who works with Ruganda. “She diddled her former English fiancé David Greenhalgh of Shs11b and was jailed for it; so she is just a fraud,” added another.

“She was as black as her funny name, she just used more chemicals on her skin than Congolese musicians, so she is not what she claims to be,” the other office messenger said.

So I said to them, even Ruganda was a thug who led bandits into the jungles where they survived on stolen foodstuffs, robbed banks of money and hijacked traders’ goods on the road.

The guys laughed into my face.

“So you want to compare Bad Black to the boss?” they asked almost in unison.

I shrugged. What would I do? We’re all littered around in this Ruganda’s place that reek of human sweat and excrement. And we’re all treated like used condom. Why would I be laughing at a young woman who has hustled her way to try and gain approval of an increasingly acerbic society?

Imagine she tries to speak English when even Seya has long given up. At least she has the confidence; most of us wouldn’t even speak after Ruganda has raped us and zipped up.