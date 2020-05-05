By Raymond Mugisha

There is a proverbial joke about one cattle farmer of prolific occupation. He was so blessed with many animals that whenever he desired to eat liver, he would have an entire cow slaughtered to extract the delicacy. He then would not care what happened to the rest of the carcass. He would just wait for a repeat of the craving and another cow would face death for it. His supply of cows never got exhausted.

I read about suggestions to have NSSF savers get paid 20 per cent of their savings, as a means to ease the impact of the coronavirus crisis, and remembered this joke. Proponents of this option want a social security plan, which entails having a significant chunk of the relevant funds extracted from the plan, to meet temporary crises faced during savers’ prime ages.

When you analyse the proponents’ pay-out view, where the NSSF fund is used as a boundless means of addressing potentially recurrent crises, then the above analogy with the cattle farmer is a perfect fit.

The proponents assume that NSSF should be able to do three things; first meet this sudden request for a pay-out (even for a saver whose funds were projected to be paid to them in 2040); second, be able to make other crisis pay-outs' before 2040 should they arise; and third finally make payment of whatever savings remain to the saver in 2040. Of course putting the NSSF to task to implement sudden pay-outs is a threat to the Fund itself, but for purposes of this commentary we can put that aside as a problem for the managers of the Fund to handle. We may as well leave out the impacts such a move would have on the economy, and assume that the burden would fall on government to address the challenges. Let us look at what is in this suggested pay-out, for the savers themselves.

What this means to the savers

To begin with, every saver must recognise that they will need money for their basic survival, more in future than they do today and that not even this crisis has changed this fact. It is possibly hard to imagine the challenges of old age, during one’s prime age.

We should note that life expectancy for Ugandans has risen from about 50 years in 1980 to 63 years by 2019. The current generation workers should therefore expect to live longer post-retirement lives than their parents because the life expectancy trend may not reverse. Research by America’s National Bureau of Economic Research has indicated that complete retirement leads to a 5 to 16 per cent increase in difficulties associated with mobility and daily activities; a 5 to 6 per cent increase in illness conditions; and 6 to 9 per cent decline in mental health, over an average post-retirement period of merely six years. These conditions require a lot of money to live with. Many current workers indeed spend a lot on medical care expenses for parents, a benefit which their own children may fail to afford them as society evolves and loads more survival burdens on younger generations.

Secondly, and perhaps more relevant to the danger in the proposal to tamper with NSSF for coronavirus purposes, is the fact that we do well to expect that the world will be facing more frequent crises going into the future. Some of the people argue that this would be a one-off payment because the probability of such a crisis recurring is low. This assumption is faulty and the environment around us is already shouting that out. In 2018, a United Nations report highlighted that if carbon emissions are not reduced, the earth may warm by nearly three degrees as soon as 2040, which could cause more intense wildfires, drought, food shortage and severe poverty across the globe. Recent wildfires in Australia should confirm this reality, if we may not envisage an escalation of flooding, landslides and other related challenges we already have here. It is therefore not far-fetched to see a possibility of wildfires and floods vastly destroy livelihoods and have to be battled for weeks on end, and even months.

If such scenarios play out regularly, NSSF will be required to continue making early payouts and finally fold, possibly. Then private sector workers will figure out how to face post-retirement lives without any social security savings. They will not have even invested any of the ad-hoc early payments to cover for lack of old age savings, going by the current one which seems aimed at purchasing subsistence groceries and the like. Savers must ask themselves if they truly cannot live without a premature NSSF payout.