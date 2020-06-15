Policymakers should care about the science of where

By Ivan Bamweyana

Science has had quite a relationship with policy. As far as 1633, science started to bother policy with astronomer Galileo Galilei holding the belief that the earth revolves around the sun, which was deemed profane by the holy office.

No wonder in Africa, scholars have reasoned that policymakers use research the same way a drunkard uses a street light pole, support himself and urinate on it, other than for the illumination of its lamp.

In Uganda, the relationship has been erratic. In the recent past, science informed policy right into the Constitution – the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Intersex and Queer (LGBTIQ) policy and Genetically Modified Organism (GMO), among others.

However, like Galileo, young scholars proposing novelties such as Covid-19 vaccines have ended up in the coolers. Indeed, if policymakers could, they would do away with the indiscriminate nature of science.

However, science has been quick to force itself back on the agenda, through a natural disaster, infectious diseases and the like.

One of the biggest drivers of both science and policy is to understand that both the “who” and the “when” are dependent on the “where”.

And so the “where” question has become the Holy Grail; where location is, science reigns. World over, one’s chances are largely dependent on where you were born, grew up, and accessed education. The inequalities in society are, therefore, geographically inherent.

Unfortunately, in Uganda, these inequalities relative to one’s location in the country have a strong correlation to a tribe, putting an end to a rather relevant discussion that requires policy ingenuity.

Elections have in the past shone a light on these fault lines as the results underpin the differences in location perspectives.

In Brexit, the City of Cambridge voted (73.8 per cent) to remain in the European Union (EU), but its peripheral towns voted otherwise.

Whereas the Cambridge and its world-class university benefited from the EU, the towns had since struggled with the business sense of having a location identity to the city.

In 1992, pundits predicted that Hurricane Andrew disaster response could significantly impact the results of an unpredictable three-way USA presidential race between Bill Clinton, Ross Perot and the incumbent George H. W. Bush.

It should be noted that the Bush administration had a slow response to the impact of the hurricane in Florida, a swing state – Bill Clinton went on to win. By now you realise Uganda is a small replica. The patterns in 2001, 2006, 2011 and 2016 have not been shy of highlighting these geographical perspectives.

The impacts of government response to wars, taxes, natural disasters, culture, human resource, health and education amenities in different locations have been pivotal in affixing regime perspectives.

One would wonder why resources struggle in one location while there is a surplus in another. The answer is in understanding the science of where.

The challenges that stalk our populace by location are indeed critical.



While Kasese struggles with floods, Karamoja has cattle rustling, Teso region has locusts and Covid-19 is quickly picking a geographical pattern. This summons optimal deployment of resources to handle the ever-increasing demands in a manner that rewards regions with prosperity, resilience and intergenerational equity.

Policy has often been generated with the most available data, unfortunately, this data is sometimes imperfect to a given location creating a “wrong diagnosis-wrong intervention” problem.

Painfully, this allows for rapid emancipation from vulnerabilities to natural disasters, environmental rape, economic slumps and social adversity that lay to waste achievements of the State and its people.

If lessons emerging from Covid-19 management by different governments are anything to consider, then we should be discussing how ministry departments need meritoriously assigned scientific advisory boards to help localise decisions.

The models in location science struggle to take political bias and have been indiscriminate in highlighting the location inequities. Therefore, in a quest to optimise resources with policy, location data takes the stage as a matter of urgency. This rewards policy with resilient outcomes.