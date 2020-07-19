Politicians should not promise peace in times of war

By Kaboggoza Kibudde

When Covid-19 struck, Uganda’s leadership responded quickly and firmly, thereby registering significant early wins. But every success carries, within it, a seed for failure.

For instance, the lack of known Covid-19 deaths in Uganda has led us to believe that “Covid-19 is not that dangerous; that government overreacted”. Some have even claimed that God handpicked Ugandans not to die from Covid-19. Oh, how I wish!

Countries that chose to put God to the test have shown us just how mysterious his ways can be. Yet Ugandans now act like they are God’s blue-eyed children. We hardly wear masks or practice social distancing and hand hygiene anymore. And when we wear masks, we do it to appease security forces, as if it is their lives at stake, not ours.

This lack of individual responsibility is disturbing but not surprising. By continuously promising to do for individuals what they can otherwise do for themselves, government and the Opposition have primed us to be dependent on the State for almost everything. As a result, we see the State, not ourselves, as the primary driver of our lives.

To add salt to injury, these politicians are now sending conflicting messages about Covid-19. By preaching water and drinking wine, they make it seem like Covid-19 guidelines are a matter of politics.

Only President Museveni seems to appreciate that Covid-19 is a war of epic proportions and that the sooner we all adopt a mindset of war, the better!

To begin with, we must drop the notion of timelines and ‘normal-life.’ At the start of the war, you can’t accurately tell when the war will end or if you will come out of it alive.

People counting on a vaccine or a cure to appear by a set-date should remember that science does not always comply with our desires or timelines. If it did, we would already have a cure for cancer or HIV.

Besides, some problems do not have curative solutions, and prevention is the only viable option.

We should, therefore, mentally prepare ourselves for a potentially lengthy battle, with no clear end-date. Also, we should expect pain and loss because, in war, even the victors suffer death and injury.

The collapse of businesses and loss of jobs will drastically reduce government revenues, which will, in turn, reduce the government’s capacity to help. In other words, an imperfect outcome is inevitable.

Politicians should, therefore, stop promising us peace. Instead, they should prepare us for combat and arm us with the tools to fight this war. When the battle is won, we shall talk about peace. Until then, our focus should be on fighting the war (wearing masks, practicing social distancing and hand hygiene), and looking out for one another.

Emphasis should be placed on prevention because there is no cure for Covid-19, and it’s unclear when one will become available. In any case, the health care system can’t absorb us all at once.

As government does the little it can for the economy, let us adopt new methods of living to reduce expenditure. Let us also utilise new business practices (e.g., online versus physical shops); shift to new lines of business if necessary; seek relief aid from all available sources, and reserve targeted safety nets for the most affected who lack alternatives.

More importantly, let us abandon the notion of ‘normal’ until victory is won. This might take us a while.