Politicians out to get their voters killed

By Benjamin Rukwengye

Early this week, I asked to meet with a friend who I haven’t seen in over a year. She had been out of the country, on postgraduate labours, and ended up getting stuck a little longer, because airports got closed and we bungled repatriation for a while.

She responded to say she couldn’t meet because she didn’t trust the rest of us are taking care of ourselves. It is such a brilliant response – as you would expect of her – and got me wondering why it is not the standard answer from everyone that’s looking at Uganda’s Covid-19 curve.

But you see Patricia is not a politician, but even more importantly, she was stuck in the US, where she was witness to the devastating effects of Covid-19. So hers is the kind of necessary ‘overreaction’ we require even if it might not make sense to us, right now.

In June, while we were chest-thumping because there was no registered Covid-19 death, researchers in the US detailed why Blacks were more likely to contract and succumb to Covid-19, more than any other race.

The answer, they discovered, was racism – which manifests in the dire socioeconomic conditions that Blacks endure. Living in poverty means that they are more likely to die in case of a medical crisis, because it is they who lack resources and insurance to access medicare, live in poor conditions, have no employment and lesser education, are less likely to get tested and treated.

But researchers also found something equally interesting. That exposure to all of these depravations also extended to access to information and the ability to analyse it. This eventually meant that they were susceptible to myths and misinformation, which compounded their danger.

Advertisement

Basically, if you are poor, you don’t just lack sustenance and long-term socioeconomic safety nets. You also have no information and the one you receive will likely be fake, but because of your poverty, you will believe it – because what means do you have to verify and fact-check. This research was no different in the UK and anywhere else that socioeconomic inequities exist.

The danger for us here is that politicians exist in a silo of ignorance, devoid of the ability critical in making analysis. Otherwise, they would be able to look at trends elsewhere and ask what the Blacks of Uganda look like or who they are. You know who they would find? Their voters. No masks. No social distancing. No health insurance. No education. No incomes. Lots of misinformation. Yet, like sheep guided to a slaughterhouse, they show up for rallies and processions from Arua, to Lira, Sheema and Kamwokya.

Is anybody concerned that those seeking leadership across the board – including some running for presidency – aren’t showing up to lead in this moment where it is needed most? It takes a certain kind of idiocy for one to risk not just their lives but the lives of others, when they know that when bog hits the fan, there will be no recourse.

Of course, it could be argued that those living in poverty, the ones who are most vulnerable to exposure, are victims of bad politics – and the consequent bad economics. So it makes sense that they actively engage in political processes, because how else are they to liberate themselves? Yet that should come with asking what use people’s power will be to them if they won’t be around to wear their crown? As backhanded commendations go, only President Museveni seems to be exercising any form of precaution, but these have also been limited to the personal. For most of his underlings, SOPs seem like mere suggestions passed to be disregarded.

It is important to ask whether we really need to hold elections right now. It is early days, but since everyone seems to be doing as they please, how many deaths and infections will be enough before those sitting at the table decide to take the decision on behalf of everyone else who seems to be taking their chances with Rona?

It is also possible that we are making the most out of nothing and that these politicians aren’t blockheaded. Who knows, they might have credible Intel from a certain neighbouring country where politicking business is going on unabated. But would we rather, like Patricia, take extreme caution or go on and discover the folly of our obstinacy?