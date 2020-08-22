Politics is murky world for the professionals

By Andrew Barungi

Politics in Uganda is a serious business. Every five years, you have seen prominent civil society activists, journalists, teachers, lawyers, doctors, police, soldiers and engineers abandoning their professions to pursue the Holy Grail of Ugandan politics: parliamentary seats.

This has come at a huge cost because in every election cycle, there are new constituencies or districts created, which means new opportunities for new politicians or for veteran politicians, who do not want to be involved in competitive political races.

Why do prominent civil society activists, popular journalists, teachers, lawyers, doctors, police, soldiers and engineers want to pursue a career in Parliament? Is it because of altruism or egotism? Do they want to promote certain ideologies, if they have any? Do they want to enrich themselves? Do they want to make up the numbers to maintain the status quo?

It seems becoming of a Member of Parliament is the in-thing. We are always told by the elite that they want to promote the interests of the common person, but their legislative actions betray what they say.

What is so special about being a legislators? We know about the perks they get, thanks to the Constitution, which empowers them to determine their emoluments in total disregard of the ordinary person.

Amazingly, many members of the political Opposition align themselves with the ruling party when it comes to the issue determining their pay. Does this explain why many people are abandoning their professions to become full time politicians?” When you see the so-called middle class pursuing a legislative career, one is tempted to deduce that their jobs are not yielding dividends.

In my view, many MPs are not very rich, thus they consider taking up a parliamentary seat is a gold mine. I want to make a comparison with the Congress in the United States of America (USA). Congress has (had) many self-made millionaires, multi-millionaires and billionaires, regardless of the political doctrine they belong to.

They were very wealthy before joining congress and will remain wealthy if they quit or are ousted from congress. Congress is no meal ticket for them. It should be acknowledged that there is corruption in Congress (what Americans call lobbying) where corporations pay congressmen and women to vote in a particular way.

That said, many Congressmen and women want to represent their people to promote ideological (political) agendas. But can such also be said about Ugandan legislators?

Imagine Uganda will next year have about 530 MPs representing a population of 40 million. Thousands will pursue parliamentary seats, but those who succeed often end up in debts, are easily compromised, manifested in the way they vote against the interests of the population.

How many Ugandan legislators or ministers will quit politics and return to their professions or start a new line of work? What is the logic behind the creation of new constituencies and districts during every election cycle? What happened to a career in law and business? We are always told that Uganda’s GDP is increasing, but the growth does not translate into more money in individual’s pockets.

Politicians will claim that they are under pressure from citizens and district councils to create new administrative units. Civil society and the political Opposition will cite gerrymandering.

Isn’t it ironical that government will not have money to increase the salaries of teachers, and doctors, but can increase administrative units and salaries of parliamentarians hence tempting professional to join politics?