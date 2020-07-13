Post Covid-19: We need to value family, cleanliness

By Ivan Naijuka

It is evident that the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted Uganda to a very large extent. It is also hypothesised that in the post Covid-19 period the world will not be the same again.

The pandemic has exposed the stark reality of the helplessness of man, despite scientific and technological advancements in many spheres of life.

There have been theories that the virus was man-made and a biological weapon gone wrong at some point; some have made references to biblical prophesies being fulfilled. But the fact that even the superpower countries have been overwhelmed by these theories, reinforces the truth about the limitations of man.

In all these, I have been challenged to be ready, and also learnt to appreciate the value of family, people and cleanliness.

In Matthew 24, Jesus was teaching His disciples about the signs of the end of the age, because they had asked Him to explain to them what signs would indicate His coming. Matthew 24:36 – 42, “No one knows the hour or the day, not even the messengers in heaven, not even the Son. Only the Father knows…”

Just before Covid-19, worldwide people were planning and conducting business as usual. No one had a clue about a virus that would put all nations on tenterhooks about the virus that had started sweeping across the whole world.

Although Covid-19 may not have come as suddenly as it will be at the end of the age, the similarities are comparable. Imagine people seated in a bus going to their respective homes, one contracts the virus while others do not; some are busy working, one contracted the virus while the other did not.

It is a fact that the world had not prepared for a catastrophe of this kind; it is understandable that it may not be easy to even prepare.

Advertisement

However, we need to refocus and appreciate by action the values of family, people, and cleanliness.

The interventions that are constantly being stressed to help minimise the spread of the virus are staying at home, washing hands, and maintaining social (physical) distance.

The stay home guideline has given opportunities for families to enjoy one another’s company, repair any broken relationships and generally bond.

Family is the first institution of society ordained by God. It is constituted by marriage and is composed of persons related to one another by marriage, blood or adoption. The family is a fundamental institution of human society (Genesis 2:20-25, 4:1). This opportunity had slowly been eroded by work and business demands to put food on the table, among other things.

During post Covid-19, it will be important for families to deliberately find time to be together. This will also provide opportunities for praying together.

At the national level, the government should be more scared about what is likely to happen if the pandemic hit the so-called informal settlements, and understandably so.

It is almost impossible to maintain social distancing in such settlements due to the congestion in these uncontrolled developments.

We would truly be ashamed allowing fellow citizens to live in such inhumane and unimaginable conditions. Post Covid-19 is the period for our government not to only casually talk about decent housing but address this issue.

Additionally, regular washing of hands is not possible to observe except by provision of very affordable clean water across the board. Water is a prerequisite for cleanliness and must be readily accessible.

In all this, people are the most important entity. We must take deliberate effort to develop people, because they are the most valuable resource.