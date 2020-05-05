President’s Shs1.4m Covid-19 donation shows he is modest

Modest pay. Our President is a very honest and modest person and the pursuit personal riches using public resources has never been his calling. For more than five years up to 1996, he was earning a mere Shs150,000. Against his wishes, in 1997, he was given a salary raise of up to Shs3.6m

By JUDITH NABAKOOBA

I take this time off to counter some of the guidance provided by Charles Odoobo Bichachi in his column on presidential addresses and specifically the President’s monthly donation of Shs1.4m toward Covid-19 response. For the record, the President earns a gross of about Sh3.6m and recently joined other givers by donating 50 per cent of his net salary to the National Task Force.

In his column on May 1, Bichachi falls short on several areas that I would like to challenge. By trying to compare the President’s salary to the rest of his emoluments, Bichachi is trying to imply that the President should have given more toward the national cause. Secondly, going ahead to evaluate how many testing kits Shs1.4m can buy is an attempt to trivialise the President’s donation and misses the actual context that has enabled Uganda succeed where many countries are struggling.

Let’s remind ourselves about a few basic facts. The President’s salary is a fixed amount that he actually takes away every month, emoluments are benefits given to facilitate the office of the President.

Our President is a very honest and modest person and pursuit personal riches using public resources has never been his calling.

Until 1996, he was earning a mere Shs150,000. Against his wishes, in 1997, he was given a salary raise of up to Shs3.6m – a rate that he has maintained to-date.

His argument then, which hasn’t changed, was that scientists needed to be considered in pay raise. This, however, should not mean that historians or sociologists are of no use to the country (I will digest this issue another day).

On July 30, 2019, Daily Monitor covered the story when the President requested for a five-month advance of about Shs19m for personal reasons. Many people who do not understand our President are usually quick to think that being president gives you unrestricted access to state coffers. I don’t think a president with unrestricted access would ask for a salary advance.

The moral is that modesty is priceless, a virtue that all leaders should strive to emulate at all time. The President always reminds us about this service above self and how it inspires him. It is this modesty that enabled the NRA to win the support of communities during the liberation war.

The current success with the Covid-19 response draws inspiration from the virtues that informed the liberation struggles in the past; masses rising up to the call of liberation, donating whatever was in their means toward the struggle.

At the start of the struggle against Covid-19, the President called upon everyone to play their part in ensuring that the country wins. We’ve seen people donating bars of soap, cash, vehicles, etc. It would be morally wrong for anyone to evaluate individual donations on a public scale in an effort to establish who gave more.

Covid-19 presents special circumstance and publishers all over the world are challenged to aspire to higher values to ensure that the spirit of giving (obuntu bulaamu) is not lost. The President’s donation, therefore, needs to be understood and referenced against the larger movement of givers, frontline heroes and heroines in health, security etc, who are doing whatever they can to ensure that we all win.

Sunday was World Press Freedom Day. I thank the media for the outstanding job in informing and educating the masses about Covid-19 national response. Many journalists sacrifice to ensure that the people have the right information on how to stay healthy and prevent infections.

The government, led by the President, has been outstanding in providing a conducive environment for the media industry to strive. I want to challenge all of us in the media never to forget what makes us strong and unique as a nation.