Protecting the environment is a binding legal duty

In 2007, when Mabira Forest was endangered by a sugarcane-growing project in favour of Sugar Corporation of Uganda Limited (Scoul), Ugandans successfully rallied in support of its conservation.

They were joined and led by the civil society, environmentalists, the Kabaka of Buganda, religious leaders, officials from the National Forestry Authority, some MPs, and other persons of influence.

Thirteen years later, the same level of activism may be needed to save Bugoma Central Forest Reserve from the clutches of Hoima Sugar Limited (HSL).

Uganda’s recent and continuing battles with floods, droughts and the locust crisis are demonstration enough of the costly effects of climate change and are a sign that we ought to be intensifying our efforts at environmental conservation rather than relaxing them for momentary economic gains.

Environmental preservation is a matter of binding legal duty. It is important to note that the government has a legal duty to protect and hold in trust for the people of Uganda all natural lakes, rivers, wetlands, forest reserves, game reserves, national parks, and similarly protected resources for the common good of all citizens.

This important duty is not only owed to Ugandans who are alive today, but also and especially to the future generations unborn, and has to be exercised with utmost and strict caution in light of the best interests of the people and the environment.

There is cause for alarm that this duty is not being accorded due observance by the Government. Increasingly, forest reserves are being given away to private investors for uses that are not only incompatible with their fair conservation but are also perfectly capable of being satisfied using alternative land that is not as protected and endangered as the forests.

Recently, National Environment Management Authority (Nema) issued a certificate allowing HSL to utilise approximately 22 square miles of Bugoma Central Forest Reserve for sugarcane growing (on 9.24 square miles), the creation of an urban centre (on 1.206 square miles), the alleged creation of a supposed ‘eco-tourism centre’ (1.9 square miles) among other uses.

Forest giveaways such as the Bugoma Forest giveaway are wrong on many fronts.

First, they are directly antithetical to environmental conservation because they involve the destruction of significant portions of the forests.

Lately, it has also become a trend to disguise environmentally destructive ventures as environmentally friendly, under such titles as ‘Eco-Tourism’ development.

HSL’s venture above is a classic example of that deception. Is the public expected to truly believe that a sugar company is interested in eco-tourism? How are the two ventures (sugarcane growing and eco-tourism) even remotely related?

These obvious smokescreens have set the bar so low that gaining permission to use (destroy) protected resources is not the exception, but rather the norm.

Ideally, it should be extremely difficult to gain user rights over protected sources and the bar has to be set so high as to filter out; unnecessary, threatening, deceptive and all other undesirable ventures/interests such as HSL’s.

The government should overhaul its entire licensing practice regarding protected resources and implement a strict necessity-based policy where every project that can be accommodated on alternative land must be denied permission to utilise protected resources.

Courts should also recognise their duty and, therefore, exercise restraint in sanctioning environmental destruction through the issuance of unwarranted injunctions and other orders that undermine that principle duty and enable the perpetrators of environmental destruction.

Let us save Bugoma, and all other protected resources for ours and our future generations’ benefit.