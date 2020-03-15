Reflections on racism and racial discrimination

By Harold Acemah

The obnoxious and primitive practices of racism and racial discrimination appear to be rearing their ugly heads again in many countries such as USA, Italy, Brazil, Poland and Hungary, to mention but a few. African migrants and Black soccer players are routinely insulted and humiliated in several European countries. It’s despicable, inhuman and unbecoming behaviour of people of the so-called developed and civilised countries.

This week, on March 21, member states of the United Nations will mark “International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination” in accordance with the “International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination” which came into force in 1966. Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania are among almost 160 countries which have signed and ratified the convention.

The convention begins on the premise that any policy or practice of racial superiority based on racial differences is patently wrong, scientifically fake, morally indefensible and legally untenable. Against this background, states parties to the convention have committed themselves to take necessary measures to abolish racial discrimination, in both law and practice.

Under the convention, a Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination was established to receive, monitor and consider reports from states parties, as well as petitions from individuals, in case of a violation of the treaty.

March 21 was chosen deliberately by member states of the United Nations in order to commemorate the abominable, bloody and callous Sharpeville massacre committed be the apartheid regime of South Africa on March 21, 1960.

On that tragic day, police men and officers of the racist and apartheid regime attacked with live bullets a peaceful demonstration of Africans who were protesting against inhuman laws and conditions which had been imposed on them by force. Sixty nine innocent men, women and children were gunned down and killed on that day of infamy. Although Uganda had not yet achieved independence, Ugandan patriots were outraged by the massacre.

Since 1948, but especially with effect from 1960, the UN General Assembly has played a key and commendable role in championing efforts of the international community to put an end to racism, racial discrimination and apartheid in South Africa. I would like to place on record deep appreciation to the UN for a job well done.

When he addressed the UN General Assembly in 1994, President Nelson Mandela paid glowing tribute to the UN and said that the eradication of apartheid “… had come about not least because of the great efforts in which the United Nations engaged to ensure the suppression of the apartheid crime against humanity.”

Ironies of history

Despite the commendable work which the UN has done to eliminate racial discrimination from the world, racism is, in my opinion, rearing its ugly head once again as happened during the 1920s and 1930s with the rise of Hitler, Mussolini, Gen Franco and the evil ideologies of Nazism and Fascism in Europe.

The rise of right wing leaders in USA, Brazil, Hungary, Italy, India and Poland is akin to history repeating itself which is a tragedy of major proportions and a serious threat to world peace and security. The right wing leaders of Europe and the Americas are not ashamed to be condemned as racists by progressive forces and people of goodwill. If anything, they seem to relish wearing the racist label.

South Africa, of all places, appears to have forgotten its own history. Nelson Mandela must be turning in his grave at xenophobic attacks launched by Black South Africans against fellow Black Africans from many countries, such as, Angola, Mozambique, Nigeria, Zambia and Zimbabwe. Tribalism, which is an aspect of racism, is raising its ugly head in many African countries, including Uganda.

As Ugandans prepare to mark, next Saturday, the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, I would like to suggest that each one of us should search his or her heart, conscience and soul with a view to committing and dedicating ourselves to wage a relentless struggle against racism, racial discrimination and tribalism for the good of our country, Africa and humankind.

Advertisement