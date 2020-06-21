Reflections on state of nation address

By Harold Acemah

On June 4, Sabalwanyi delivered the annual State-of-the-Nation address to MPs and Ugandans from a luxurious State House. He discussed a number of issues of concern to Uganda. I was, however, surprised by a passage he read from the Scripture to underscore a secular point in his speech.

He quoted Apostle Paul’s letter to the Galatians which, as a Christian, I welcome because according to the Holy Bible, “All Scripture is inspired by God and is useful for teaching the truth, rebuking error, correcting faults and giving instruction for right living, so that the person who serves God may be fully qualified and equipped to do every kind of good deed.” (2 Timothy 3:16-17 (GNB)

Sabalwanyi said that according to the Bible, whatever you sow is what you will harvest and quoted Galatians 6:7-9, which reads: “Don’t be deceived, God is not mocked.

Whatever a man sows, he will reap in return. The one who sows to please his flesh, from the flesh he will reap destruction, but the one who sows to please the spirit, from the spirit will reap eternal life. Let us not grow weary in well-doing, for in due time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.”

Sabalwanyi’s pertinent and incriminating quote reminded me of Chapter 3 of Paul’s second letter to Timothy titled, “The Last Days.”

In the spirit of invoking the Scripture to teach the truth, let me quote from Paul’s letter to Timothy.

Paul’s letter begins as follows: “Remember that there will be difficult times in the last days. People will be selfish, greedy, boastful and conceited; they will be insulting, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful and irreligious; they will be unkind, merciless, slanderers, violent and fierce; they will hate the good; they will be treacherous, reckless and swollen with pride; they will love pleasure rather than God; they will hold to the outward form of our religion, but reject its real power. Keep away from such people.” (2 Timothy 3:1-5 GNB)

What an amazing and accurate description of what is happening and has indeed happened for decades in Uganda, Kenya and many African countries. Events taking place in our beloved, but unhappy country are indicators of what Paul calls the last days.

Paul concludes with “last instructions” to Timothy. “But you have followed my teaching, my conduct and my purpose in life; you have observed my faith, my patience, my love, my endurance, my persecutions, and my sufferings. You know all that happened to me in Antioch, Iconium and Lystra, the terrible persecutions I endured! But the Lord rescued me from them all.”

“Everyone who wants to live a godly life in union with Christ Jesus will be persecuted; and evil persons and impostors will keep on going from bad to worse, deceiving others and being deceived themselves. But as for you, continue in the truths that you were taught and firmly believe.” (2 Timothy 3:10-14 GNB)

I have nothing useful to add to the living word of God. I believe Ugandans with eyes to see can read the writing on the wall and draw appropriate lessons from Scripture which teaches that there is a time for everything under the sun.

As I have warned before, Ugandans may be docile, timid, powerless and weak, but they are not stupid. Make no mistake, nobody can fool all Ugandans all the time. I tell you, others see what we do, but God sees why we do it.

The Lord knows the self-condemned and shameless parasites who have stolen and plundered Uganda’s resources for many years, with impunity. May God save Uganda and Africa!