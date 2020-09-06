Reflections on the rot in Uganda’s diplomatic service

Harold Acemah

On previous occasions when I wrote about Uganda’s foreign policy or lack thereof, a friend who critiques my opinions, told me he thought I was too hard on my former place of work. But early in the morning of Monday, August 24, my good friend called to alert me about a front page story published in Daily Monitor of that day titled, ‘Embassy staff plot cash theft on Zoom’ which he had just read.

My friend told me that after reading the story he had seen the light and now concurs with what I had written before. He apologised for saying my views on the rot in Uganda’s diplomatic service were exaggerated.

According to a mindboggling Daily Monitor story, which is an accurate reflection of how low Uganda has sunk ethically and morally under NRM misrule, diplomats at the Embassy of Uganda to Denmark convened a “Zoom meeting and discussed how to share government money they were not able to spend during the 2019/20 Financial Year.”

It’s difficult and painful for me to write about this tragedy because I know some of the officers at the embassy who joined the Foreign Service before I retired in 2007, namely, Ambassador Nimisha Madhvani, Deputy Head of Mission, Mr Elly Kamahungye and Ms Alex Hope Mukubwa.

Ambassador Madhvani was the subject of another equally damaging front page story published by Saturday Monitor of August 8 titled, ‘Wealth divides Madhvani family’ which depicts a serious family dispute over property between the diplomat and her brother, Mr Nitin Madhvani, a gentleman whom I know. She is accused by her brother of trying to grab family property.

I would like to thank the permanent secretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs (PS/FA), Ambassador Patrick Mugoya, for the prompt action he took on this disgusting and embarrassing affair which has done enormous damage to the national image and prestige of Uganda.

According to another front page story published in Daily Monitor of August 25 titled, ‘Uganda recalls embassy staff over cash scam’, Mr Mugoya instituted investigations and recalled Ugandan diplomats at the Copenhagen Embassy who were implicated in the scheme to embezzle public funds.

A press release by Mr Mugoya said the ministry does not condone corruption and use of public funds must adhere to principles of transparency and efficiency and be in accordance with government’s financial regulations. According to a popular layman’s definition, a diplomat is an honest person sent abroad to lie on behalf of and for the good of his or her country.

The key words in this definition are “an honest person.” I am afraid many current Ugandan diplomats, especially the political appointees, would fail miserably if rated using the yardstick of honesty, competence and ability, which raises a troubling question; why appoint dubious people to represent Uganda abroad? Is there a shortage of competent and experienced career diplomats in Uganda?

As of today, among almost 40 Ugandan ambassadors and high commissioners who are heads of mission, there is only one career diplomat, Ambassador Mull Katende, accredited to the USA. In addition to Mr Katende are a few deputy heads of mission who are career diplomats.

Uganda’s diplomatic service has sadly been turned into a dumping ground for failed NRM politicians and cadres plus kith and kin of you know who. It’s despicable, unacceptable and a tragedy of major proportions.

I urge Parliament to intervene in this tragic matter and send a clear message to State House that Uganda’s national interests can best be served by an entirely career diplomatic service.