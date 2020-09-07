Regulation key to continued growth for Fintech industry

Peter Charles Kawumi

You have to urgently make a payment on a Sunday afternoon but you are out of town with money in your bank account.

Many of us know that today, this can be settled quickly by using mobile banking application to move money to your wallet, which will allow you to make multiple payments instantly.

Thanks to the innovative use of technology, paying your bills and sending money is now much faster, cheaper and more convenient. However, have you ever wondered if this convenience could come at a cost?

Like many others, digital financial services do malfunction from time to time. So, in the event that one’s wallet has funds deducted but there is no notification to prove that the transaction is successful, what is the guarantee that you will have this issue resolved appropriately?

To retain you as a customer, service providers involved might go to great lengths to ensure that a refund, if appropriate, is made in the shortest time possible. But are they under any legal obligation to do so?

While the financial consumer protection guidelines were issued by Bank of Uganda in 2011, these guidelines are only largely adhered to by Supervised Financial Institutions (SFIs) like banks. You may therefore be shocked to know that until very recently, there was no direct regulation to ensure your protection as a consumer of the new and fast-growing Fintechs - “non-traditional” financial services.

Fintech services, as they are generally known, are the companies that enable you to, among others, transfer your money from the bank to your mobile money wallet, use your bank’s debit card to pay in the restaurant or at the hospital, access money from your bank account at another bank’s ATM, pay for your Uber / boda boda ride using your phone, settle your national water bill or insurance premium payment at an agent location, among others.

By leveraging technology, these players are simplifying the delivery of payments, collections, lending, savings, risk management and insurance services across the transport, health, tourism, education, agriculture and other key sectors of the economy.

This potential to reach consumers at scale, and thus accelerate the inclusion of more people under the financial services umbrella, has resulted in the rapid growth of the Fintech industry.

Today, more than 60 per cent of adults in Uganda are served by more than 100 Fintechs, with more than 3.5 million transactions every day. This growth and transaction volume is attracting both investors and regulators, with the involvement and supervision by the latter needed to ensure consumer and investor confidence to maintain the traction.

Admittedly, many Fintechs are ill-equipped for the increased compliance and responsibilities coming their way as they get regulated.

To help improve their readiness, the Ugandan Fintech industry has, under their umbrella association – Financial Technology Service Providers’ Association (FITSPA) – progressed three key initiatives.

Firstly, working closely with Financial Sector Deepening Uganda (FSDU), FITSPA has developed a members’ Code of Conduct aimed at providing a pathway towards self-regulation.

The CoC has been well received, with members seeking compliance accreditation through the association’s self-reporting mechanisms. Secondly, FITSPA is collaborating with the Uganda Institute for Banking and Financial Services (UIBFS) to roll out a syndicated training programme for Fintechs and banks allowing the cross-pollination of ideas and expertise.