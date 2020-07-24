Shifa: Why government should fix education

By Benjamin Rukwengye

A little girl knocked at our gate last Saturday morning. Her name, she said, was Shifa, and that she is 12 years old. She had come to ask for food, for her and her family of three others.

Her mother, a single mum, used to sell roadside food in Kansanga, but curfew and capital wiped that off the plate. The distance from her home to our gate is about seven kilometres – which probably means that this was not day one, or even week one of her scavenging.

In the course of her forage, she would have had to knock on gates of some really powerful people. People who sat in the same meetings that took the guarantee of whatever daily meal out of her hands. People with the power to put that food back and save her from not just the indignity of knocking at strangers’ gates to beg, but from the predatory dangers that a 12-year-old pitiable girl could be exposed to.

If fortunes do not change drastically, this year might be the last of her education – because when the roof caves in, it is the poorest like her on whom it collapses. Her school might have already been turned into a Kuku house or rental houses; her teachers might have moved on into tailoring, hawking, or whatever it is that poor pupils’ teachers are into now. Even worse, she might get defiled and get pregnant from it.

She cannot afford a dead year. Thousands of girls like her cannot afford to not be in school, because a lot of times, staying in school is the only safety net they have, even after you have discounted the (poor) quality of education. It is also important to note that there are thousands of other girls, children, for whom these realities do not exist.

Children whose schools have built online study platforms so that they can continue learning with minor inconveniences. And that is the reality of our education system where infrastructure, quality and availability of teachers, school supplies, distance, and curricula is disproportionately skewed, based on bank balances.

Those with the means also understand the power of having and creating alternatives; which is why we must approach the education challenge for children from low-income backgrounds with the same mindset. First, by realising that learning should not only happen at school, but even then, it must be structured if it is to serve a purpose. We must think of a plan for now; for if vaccine trials do not succeed even after a year; or for if children cannot take exams in the way we have traditionally had to.

Then curate content and learning experiences that fit into that context, without insisting that things have to go back to how they have always been. Otherwise, what is the point of education, if not to learn, innovate and adapt? But if we decide to proceed with what is – since the proposal to distribute radio sets seems to be gaining ground – can we then consider a different approach?

Radio’s one-way mode of communication defeats aspects of feedback and inquiry, which are the bedrock of learning. Without children being able to ask questions and get proper responses, good luck finding X, or even keeping the attention of learners over radio.

Two options could be explored in the meantime.

The first would be the distribution of phones – not necessarily smartphones – because they come with pre-installed radio, but also allow for the integration of technology for learners to interact with teachers, ask questions and get feedback, through a well-designed USSD system. It is not overreaching to suggest that government could have found a couple of brainy techies in our echo system to design this sort of thing. You would then have to work with solar-energy providers who have proliferated every village trading centre, to make sure the phone batteries get powered.

Alternatively, we could also conduct a geo-mapping activity for all the teachers in the country, and establish where they are. Then have those teachers assigned to conduct a census of all the children in specific locales. Working with local schools, churches, mosques and community spaces, you would then be able to run socially-distanced classes – for the willing – in much the same way that we are proposing to do with radios. We have to act now, because Shifa and her likes do not have a lot of time left.

Mr Rukwengye is the founder, Boundless Minds