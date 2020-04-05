Should we resign or re-sign?

By Philip Matogo

On April 5, 1955, Sir Winston Churchill resigned his position as prime minister of Great Britain. Churchill used his painterly eye for the colourful metaphor to call Uganda “The Pearl of Africa.”

After winning World War II, alongside the Soviet Union and the USA, he was voted out of office when his Conservative Party succumbed to a Labour Party victory in 1945.

Churchill then became the leader of the Conservative opposition, only to be voted back in office in 1951.

In 1953, Queen Elizabeth knighted Churchill. In the same year, he was awarded the Nobel Prize in literature “for his mastery of historical and biographical description, as well as for brilliant oratory in defending exalted human values.”

In the biography Churchill, Walking with Destiny, historian Andrew Roberts described how Churchill “hated” leaving office. And how his wife, Clementine, described it as his “first death” after having been in politics for more than 60 years.

Posthumously, BBC named him “the greatest Briton of all time” in a nationwide poll attracting more than a million votes. Since he resigned at the age of 80, he didn’t necessarily leave office at his own discretion.

Advanced age probably rendered this liberal among conservatives and conservative among liberals unfit to lead.

Although he wasn’t senile like former Malawian president Kamuzu Banda, who when asked about the “national cake” replied that no one needs to eat a whole croissant.

For Churchill, it was time. So he jumped, instead of being pushed. And his retirement gave him the wings originally reserved for feathering his nest while in office.

Advertisement

History will absolve his shortcomings by demonstrating how great men have great weaknesses, while noting his ability to play with the sound of words so they resound to the echo chamber of time.

This is the thing about leaving when you’re on top of your game: the sentimentality dividend is reaped by you from people who feel you still had more to offer.

I once worked in a military factory called Luweero Industries Ltd.

And for 15 years, I put the elbow grease into rising through the ranks as administrative assistant, senior personnel and administrative officer, acting human resources and administration manager and finally, senior human resources officer in the Ministry of Defence.

As a civilian working among soldiers, I felt like I had been fished up from the depths to see the light. The experience promiscuously seduced my every passion.

In no uncertain terms, I was comfortable but not particularly happy. Since I am, by temperament, a creative artist who believes the history of the world is essentially an inventory of work done by creatives.

This belief places individual agency above collective activity. Institutions the world over have problems with this paradigm, preferring to formalise their belief that human achievement is principally fashioned by the structures which underwrite it. And so they ignore the existence of creative brilliance as a singular motor of institutional progress.

There’s no “I” in team they preach; despite there being an “I” in creative.

Resigning from Luweero Industries, on friendly terms, enabled me to build inroads instead of burn bridges in a world where fortunes vary in our search for the Holy Grail of self-actualisation.

In this regard, my resignation freed the genie bottled up by office procedure to ensure I didn’t limit my tour of duty, as the army calls it, to a corporate spotlight when the world could be my stage.

Most Ugandans fear to resign from an unfulfilling job because they dread the unknown or their competencies are shrunk by a schooling that left them uneducated.

It is also fear that keeps our politicians trapped on a treadmill, with obsessive greed for money and power, ambition gone awry and a foolish disregard of anything void of short-term gains.

This contributes cracks to a system which becomes strong at the broken places. In turn, it turns otherwise competent Ugandans into a herd of cows milked for every ounce of effort possible. Their teats hang perilously low on a famished road, and the mileage shows in poor service delivery.

Enslaved by a job, government workers dream of escaping their comfort zones and breaking out into uncharted territory. However, they can’t. So their performance at work is nothing more than a caricature of the greatness we once knew them to be capable of.

Yet they could cut loose by resigning in order to create a life, alongside a living. And thereupon, make Uganda great by making themselves greater.