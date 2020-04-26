Some lessons Uganda is learning from coronavirus pandemic

By Victoria Nyeko

During one of his now regular televised Covid-19 addresses, President Museveni said “God has a lot of work, he has the whole world to look after. He cannot just be here in Uganda”.

The President made the remarks while warning Ugandans about misbehaving during the lockdown period.

As I reflected on the President’s statement a few days later, I realised that his observation was also true for Africa, and not just Uganda.

Although God might be very busy, it is also apparent that many of the usual international experts, organisations, donors and agencies are also extremely busy; pre-occupied with the pandemic in their respective countries. This means they currently have no time to attend to the needs of developing countries.

This, therefore, means Uganda has largely been left on its own, not only to survive, but also to deal with the deadly Covid-19.

But under these difficult circumstances, Uganda seems to be rising in a formidable way to the occasion. If Uganda can gird up strength and resources to face Covid-19 and stand without flinching, how much more could we accomplish going forward?

This pandemic has demonstrated that maybe if Uganda was left alone to deal with its challenges without frequent international and foreign interference, then we could deal more effectively with our problems.

In Europe and North America, even with more advanced health care systems, Covid-19 has exposed medical, social and economic gaps; a delicate under belly that needs total attention. Therefore, the devotion of donors is no-longer on Africans countries as they are busy dealing with the pandemic’s effects on home ground.

In Uganda meanwhile, our scientists are innovatively trying to make Covid-19 test kits, and locally assembling medical ventilators. In addition, we are becoming self-sufficient in producing hand sanitisers, disinfectants and personal protective equipment using locally available resources.

Uganda has managed to showcase its medical experts under the Ministry of Health, consisting of professional and experienced Ugandans who regularly update the public on Covid-19 in a clear and precise manner.

Even with our meagre resources, we have managed to perform Covid-19 tests effectively, establish quarantine facilities, and formulate successful medical treatment for more than 45 patients who have fully recovered.

While continual tracing of Covid-19 contacts seems to be on-going to prevent community infections, there is a general consensus that the Ministry of Health has so far done a commendable job in managing the pandemic. The first Covid-19 patient landed at Entebbe airport from Dubai, UAE, on March 21.

Uganda, with no recorded Covid-19 deaths as of yesterday, is being hailed for managing the pandemic by using its previous experience in dealing with viral outbreaks. Uganda previously managed diseases such as Marburg disease (three recorded deaths in 2017), yellow fever, Ebola, measles and the Crimean–Congo haemorrhagic fever.

According to Prof Pontiano Kaleebu, the director of the Uganda Virus Research Institute, they learnt lessons and implemented critical measures since the outbreak of Ebola in the early 2000s.

“Currently, we have the capacity to swiftly test 520 samples per day of different viral diseases. If required, there is also increased capacity to ramp up tests if all the machines and additional technicians are deployed,” he says.

Therefore, the Covid-19 pandemic appears to be telling us, ‘without the interference of international organisations and so-called experts, Uganda could potentially prosper and do well’.

