Speaker’s actions on deputy sought to save office integrity

By Helen N. Kawesa

This is in reference the story, ‘Oulanyah speaks out on clash with Kadaga’ in the Sunday Monitor of June 8. In the article, in which the Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah is interviewed, he explains the chronology of the events that led him to attend the Parliament plenary sitting on Tuesday June 2, and his unsuccessful attempt to make a submission on the floor of Parliament. It is important to explain the Speaker’s actions in the House on that day.

First, it should be noted that the Offices of both the Speaker and of Deputy Speaker are one and the same. The two principals, although they sit in different offices, are joint heads of the institution of Parliament and work as a team.

The roles of the Speaker according to Rule 7 in the Parliament Rules of Procedure of Parliament, among others, are to:

- Preside at any sitting of the House.

- Preserve order and decorum in the House and decide questions of order and practice

- And permit any limited debate on any contribution.

Further, Rule 68 states that: ‘The Speaker shall not take part in any debate before the House, but may give guidance to the House on any matter before it.’

Although the Speaker and Deputy Speaker are both elected Members of Parliament through constituencies and indeed belong to parties, both of them must act impartial during sittings. The two apply different means to have business from their constituencies tabled and heard in Parliament.

It was against this background, therefore, that the Speaker declined an appeal by the Deputy to speak in the House. Permitting him to speak/debate, which would be a first and is against the Rules, and would have probably resulted in a debate or responses from members.

It would have been quite embarrassing for the Office of the Speaker to have been ruled out of order during the process. Indeed, speaking from the Floor would mean that the Deputy Speaker would be subjected to the Orderly Rule of Procedure. He could have divested himself of the protection of the Office of the Speaker.

In essence, preventing the Deputy Speaker from taking the floor was in his best interest, that of the Speaker and the institution of Parliament at large. It was to avoid bringing the Office of the Speaker to ridicule. It is important to note that the Speaker on May 15, acknowledged in writing, receipt of a letter from the Deputy Speaker, in which he expressed his displeasure at the events surrounding a motion tabled in the House on May 7.

The Speaker, in her response, said the issues raised by the Deputy Speaker would be addressed accordingly, and indeed they were.

The letter to address the issue of the tweets sent was written to the Clerk to Parliament and is being handled.

Additionally, it was the Speaker’s intention to handle the issue of expunging the record from the Hansard swiftly by making the order on the day on which Parliament was to be prorogued so as to avoid undue debate. This was exactly what was done on Tuesday, June 2. Making the order during the last sitting of the 4th session made the order swift, orderly and smart.

It is unfortunate that this may have been misunderstood as lack of action. It is important to note that whatever transpired, was in the spirit of defending the integrity of the Office of the Speaker, because both offices are one and the same.

In all this, the Speaker strives, guided by the Constitution and the Rules of Procedure of Parliament, to protect the institution of Parliament, an important arm of government.