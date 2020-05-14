By ADVENTINO BANJWA

The talk of Import Substitution is back in town. The last time this talk appeared with such a force was in the wake of political independence. In this first deployment, nationalists in power were determined to demonstrate to their former colonisers that they could do what colonialism promised but failed to do for decades: “development”.

There was no confusion on what development required: Fossil-fuel-fired industrialisation was the magic bullet for all new converts into what one critic, Gilbert Rist, has called the development faith. It was the key to the aspiration of “catching-up” with those presumed to have “developed”.

The ideology of Import Substitution Industrialisation (ISI), together with its cousin, Export-Oriented Industrialisation, were born in these turbulent times, as nationalists in power enthusiastically jumped onto the colonial wagon of “development” to assert their relevance in the postcolony.

Most people are familiar with the rest of the story: the attempt to fulfill the dream of Import Substitution Industrialisation came at a heavy cost of huge borrowing, which in no time plunged countries into economic chaos, leading to further (structurally conditioned) borrowing through the infamous Structural Adjustment Programmes (SAPs). This is our story.

The post-independence dream of Import Substitution Industrialisation quickly turned into a nightmare when it sparked off a cycle of indebtedness from which we are yet to recover.

The current official talk of “producing everything locally” in the post-Covid-19 period, which really is a newspeak for the old Import Substitution Industrialisation, forces us to question what’s new this time round.

How are we going to bypass the catastrophic radical dependence on imported money, or debt, that dragged our countries into complex webs of international economic relations, and into crisis after crisis? The official deployment of “self-reliance” in the post-Covid-19 mass production talk, which saw the president restate his followership of the chief architect of self-reliance, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, is rather paradoxical.

Mwalimu’s version of self-reliance is antithetical to debt dependence.

Yet nice as it sounds, and even if it totally ignores the environmental crisis, the nationalist vision of producing most former imports locally in the post-Covid-19 era must face the realities of the neo-liberal jungle. If the first attempts to massively produce former imports locally dragged the country into one crisis after another, what lessons are preachers of post-Covid-19 local mass production, of such things as hand sanitizers and facemasks, bringing with them from our past experience?

The confidence and aggressiveness with which this newspeak is being pushed has been betrayed by the experience so far in handling the Covid-19 pandemic. The often-repeated appraisal of Ugandan authorities for the faithful implementation of general epidemiological guidelines, hence keeping the number of Covid-19 infections at manageable levels, has to be accompanied by the imagination of those who have had to pay the heavy price in terms of starvation under confinement, those who have lost their lives either at the hands of reckless LDUs and their commanders, or inability to access health facilities.

It has to be accompanied by a critical reflection on the debt-conditioned mentality of our political elite, who saw Covid-19 as an avenue to launch new debt schemes for an already debt-laden country. With this, the post-Covid-19 vision of local mass production of former imports must appear suspicious, at best a public blackmail, whose real aim is reckless official borrowing to bail out private profiteers disguised as a post-Covid-19 nationalist scheme.

Historical insight from the first ISI drive would suggest that any serious vision of selfreliance in the post-Covid-19 period must inevitably be modest, seriously working with our people to build as much as possible upon the means we have so far generated internally.

This means cutting on reckless waste and taking seriously the very people we are humiliating everyday with imported weapons. It is not the cherished productivity that continues to sustain majority Ugandans under lockdown, but the neo-liberally condemned realm of subsistence.