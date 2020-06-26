By Raymond Mugisha

Experts predict that Africa is the most vulnerable region, in the face of ravenous and advancing climate change. This is mainly because of low adaptive capacity related to eco-economic and socio-economic conditions. According to a paper published by ResearchGate in 2016, climate change projections for Sub-Sahara point to a warming trend, particularly in the inland subtropics; frequent occurrence of extreme heat events; increasing aridity; and changes in rainfall—with a particularly pronounced decline in southern Africa and an increase in East Africa.

In recent times, it is not uncommon in East African cities to witness scenarios of cars sinking in floods and human habitations being totally taken over by water necessitating relocation of dwellers.

With predominantly rain-fed agriculture, and current unpredictable weather patterns, agricultural productivity is threatened. It is predicted by experts that Sub-Saharan Africa’s already high rates of undernutrition and infectious disease will increase compared to a scenario without climate change. Generally, it is estimated that within 20 years from now, Africa will lose two to four per cent of GDP to climate change. Assuming international efforts keep global warming below 2°C, the continent could face climate change adaptation costs of $50 billion (about Shs190 trillion) per year by 2050. This is bigger than the current GDP of about 80 per cent of African countries. On a good note though, Africa has capacity to put an end to these threats and not only survive, but to excel, flourish and excel in their midst.

Greenhouse gases are potentially the largest drivers of climate trends. Greenhouse gases trap the sun’s heat in the atmosphere as the sun shines, the way glass panes would prevent heat from escaping out of a greenhouse. These gases include carbon dioxide, methane, water vapour, nitrous oxide and ozone. Some of the sun’s radiation passes through these gases and strikes the earth and gets converted to thermal energy on the earth’s surface. Part of the heat energy is then re-radiated back into the atmosphere but then greenhouse gases bounce it back to the earth’s surface. The higher the concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, the more thermal energy is bounced back to earth. This scenario, best explained by specialist scientists, is a major factor in the increased warming of earth.

Scientific evidence supports the fact that increasing carbon dioxide concentration in the atmosphere comes with rising temperatures. Between 1950 and 2016, there was an increase of 40 per cent of carbon dioxide in our atmosphere. It has also been observed that this increase has been sharper in recent years. This is mainly due to changes in technology-related human activity, mainly driven by burning of fossil fuel such as gasoline, coal and natural gas. Other causes of increased atmospheric carbon dioxide are deforestation, cement manufacture, animal agriculture, the clearing of land, and the burning of forests. Methane can be produced when bacteria breaks down organic matter under anaerobic conditions, which is a high probability with rising cases of flooding, which traps organic matter underneath.

Currently, Africa is prone to the dangers of all the above. However, whereas there is need for technological adjustments for which the continent may not have quick self-redemption solutions, a lot of the remedial action required is well within our means. It was recently estimated that Africa loses forest cover at four million hectares per year, twice the average global rate. Clearing of land for agriculture, infrastructure advancement and also the fact that this is a continent that runs significant economic activity on natural resource extraction and utilisation, make natural biodiversity specially endangered in Africa.

However, we need to note that the continent runs a model of agriculture that is not resource optimised. More land has to be opened up to compensate lack of investment in agro-technologies, including irrigation, that would increase output per acreage. Only about seven per cent of arable land in Africa is under irrigation, yet irrigation normally leads to substantially higher yields and has the effect of concentrating production spatially. High reliance on wood fuel, necessitating continued mowing down of forests, and yet increasing emission of greenhouse gases, can be halted by tapping the huge potential for solar energy adoption. According to African Development Bank, 2017, estimates of power generation potential in the continent are 350 gigawatts for hydroelectric, 110 for wind, 15 for geothermal and a staggering 1,000 gigawatts for solar. The continent can therefore reduce reliance on fossil fuel significantly.

Advertisement

We may say that as a continent, we appear to be well-placed to reign on the threat of climate change and guarantee victory for future generations against this huge threat. However, the threat remains huge, if we do not adopt aggressive action against it.