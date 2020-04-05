By Victoria Nyeko

On Monday, March 30, President Museveni announced a two-week lockdown in an effort to effectively manage the spread of the aggressive Covid-19.

According to the Ministry of Health, as of Friday morning, Uganda had 45 confirmed cases, and 14 of those had interacted with the public.

Uganda has now joined a growing list of more than 34 countries worldwide under lockdown, and for some people, the President’s efforts were welcome.

However, for many people, concerns of how they will pay their rent and buy food daily started causing more stress than Covid-19.

Under the lockdown, the general public is encouraged to remain in their homes, a 7pm-6am curfew has been imposed, private motor vehicles have been stopped from moving and a four-metre distance between people recommended. Only essential services such as medical, security, water and electricity, among others, continue largely uninterrupted.

Although government seems to have given some consideration to the issue of subsistence for the poor and vulnerable by offering to provide food, the details of how authorities will identify, verify and ensure that the actual persons in need receive the relief is yet to be clearly explained.

It will be a challenging task. And now that people are unable to work, and many unable to flee to their villages to seek refuge, the category of the “needy” has exponentially exploded in a country of more than 42 million people.

How government will identify, distribute and provide for proof of receipt of the assistance has left many Ugandans speculating.

In India, with 979 Covid-19 infections, 25 deaths and a similar lockdown underway, it is estimated that 80 per cent of their population of 1.3 billion people are in the informal sector and one third are casual labourers.

Following the announcement of the lockdown, a $23b package for the poor and vulnerable was announced. India’s finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “We do not want anyone to go hungry.”

India will distribute relief food to 800 million poor and vulnerable people for the next three months. The items will include 5kgs of wheat or rice for each person, cooking gas cylinders to 83 million poor families, one-time cash transfer of $13 (Shs50,000) to 30 million senior citizens and $7 (Shs26,000) a month to 200 million vulnerable women.

In India, a pre-existing and established welfare programme for the poor and vulnerable in both rural and urban areas is being tapped into.

Apart from offering cash and food, other considerations are being made by the Indian government to cushion the population from Covid-19 impact. There is a provision for employees to withdraw 75 per cent of their provident funds, or an amount equivalent to three months wages.

Some of these provisions are to cater for certain categories, especially those that are unable to work, have no tangible savings to take care of their families, and to make matters worse, have outstanding bank loans and mortgage repayments.

In Uganda, Parliament released Shs59 billion this week for food purchase, targeting the hand-to-mouth low income earners.

According Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda, government food will be distributed through Local Council (LCs) structures.

While many people are appreciative of government’s gesture, there are concerns among the population of how long the lockdown will take, and how they will feed themselves and keep a roof over their heads should the prevailing condition extend to months.