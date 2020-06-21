The 2021 scientific election: Counting the gains, losses

By Crispin Kaheru

In life, change is inevitable! Quite often, we prepare for change, weigh options and take it in measured portions. My professor of Political Science at university used to refer to this gradual change process as, ‘incrementalism’.

In public policy, incrementalism is the method of change by which many small policy changes are enacted over time in order to create a larger broad-based policy change without sudden shocks.

Before the ‘noise protests’ were ‘banned’ in Uganda, there used to be a time when loud mantras of ‘no change’ existed. Were people averse to change back then?

In recent months, the Covid-19 pandemic has been a rude-awakening. Many things have changed and continue to change. Economies all around the world have to get restructured; and societies are undergoing serious abrupt transformations. Inevitably, politics and how it is played has got to change. It’s always a difficult pill to swallow. Change!

Early this week, the Electoral Commission released a new roadmap ahead of the 2020/2021 general election. This roadmap comes after the halt on election activities since March when Uganda registered its first case of Covid-19. The plan has prompted a rather heated debate on the feasibility of the timelines for electoral activities ahead of the January/February 2021 polls.

Key players in the process feel that the time to prepare for the election is too short (after the Covid-19 interruption). Political party candidate’ identification exercises originally set for about four or so months are now compressed to fit in a period of about a month.

The initial phase of Special Interest Group elections originally set to last four or so months are going to be held in just under two months. There’s no doubt that the changes in the roadmap will inevitably place emotional and psychological pressure on election stakeholders to re-adjust to the new (short) timelines.

Besides the shock of re-adjusting to new timelines, it is very likely that some political parties may have to go through a rapid rigorous process of aligning their constitutions and other relevant policy documents to the compressed timelines.

Civil society organisations may have to re-write their election proposals and work-plans showing how differently they can engage with the new timelines and the new form of electioneering.

Political candidates and the electorate have to invent different forms of meeting and debating without actually ‘meeting’ each other. Paradox! Sounds like we’ve crossed over to another part of the century in just a split of a second.

Ugandans have to inevitably come to terms with the new face of elections. Campaigns will be conducted ‘digitally’. In the ordinary language, this means that candidates will have to convene their political campaigns over radio, TV, Internet or phone. Let me shelve the important questions of whether these changes are backed by law or the necessary infrastructure for another time.

For now, when I look into the future, I can see quieter campaigns than we’ve had before; may be less physical violence, may be few or no candidates’ posters pasted on every building, may be less incidents of voter bribery but sadly, may be less voter participation.

I can picture cell phones jamming from too many WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and SMS messages.

I can picture digital manifestos shared over the Internet and media. But I also sense a surge in online misinformation and disinformation, unfortunately. I sense a grand shift! I know change is inevitable; but can we sink in this whole thing with as minimal shock as possible?