The challenges awaiting new Archbishop Kaziimba

By Josue Okoth

The new Archbishop of Church of Uganda, Dr Samuel Stephen Kaziimba, in his brilliant speech on his enthronement day, promised to implement a number of pertinent issues in the Church during his term of office. He identified, among others, building the union between man and woman (matrimony) in a biblical way and rejecting abortion as a method of birth control.

God’s commandment teaches abstinence from sex until marriage. Sex is only practiced in a lawful marriage and the use of contraceptives is not biblical. Many Ugandans are not married in church and it is a major challenge.

Sexual malpractices in Uganda start right from school. In boarding schools, boys and girls practice homosexuality and lesbianism, respectively in their dormitories.

Lesbian, gay, bi-sexual and transgender (LGBT) associations are growing in our schools and in rural communities unabated. It has been observed that majority of such students are also devil worshipers, drug addicts and are very secretive about their lives.

Boys behave like rogues with wig-like plaited hair and girls shave like boys. They are associated with sexual violence, revenge, rapes and corruption.

In African society, sexual relations are a private affair, but in the Western world, it is public. Many European countries today have legalised homosexuality, which was once regarded as criminal and ‘unnatural,’ but now widely accepted. In a global village, our youth are influenced by these Western world habits, in the name of civiliation.

Many homosexuals argue that they did not choose their condition, therefore, they have the right to live that way. Homosexuality is a sexual orientation behaviour. All of us are born with peculiar defects or orientation. Upbringing can influence behaviour, especially at early school age.

As people of God, we have to learn to resist temptation of sin irrespective of any behavioural orientation. It is in resisting temptation of the body that God rewards us. St Paul in 1Cor 10:13 said, “No temptation has seized you except what is common to man. And God is faithful; He will not let you be tempted beyond what you can bear.”

When Jesus said, “Man and woman form one body,” He means sex unites two people physically, emotionally, and spiritually. God instituted marriage, but this marriage becomes a commitment and sacrifice. Life is more about a spiritual struggle with forces of the evil one and we cannot win by being naive.

Abortion should not only be rejected as a method of birth control, but also as a crime against humanity. This should include the selling of baby parts, which is a lucrative business responsible for deaths of millions of babies worldwide. In in-vitro fertilisation technology, millions of unwanted embryos for surrogate mothers are discarded and some used for experiments.

These babies are crying to God.

There is inadequate teaching of religion in schools. Christian Religious Education (CRE) is not the same as Catechism and only gives a general education on Christianity.

The Church needs to teach catechism in classrooms in sufficient detail, including its dogma/doctrine, which helps students to internalise Christianity to develop a character of God-fearing.

This must be taught by competent people who practice their faith.

Catechism cannot be taught through TV or any other news media. Less than this catechism class, the youth will keep moving from church to church looking for the truth.