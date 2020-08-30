The future we want as UN holds 75th General Assembly

By Harold Acemah

In two weeks’ time, on September 15, the 75th regular session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 75) will convene at the UN headquarters in New York, USA. Mr Volkan Bozhir, a seasoned diplomat from Turkey, has been elected president of UNGA 75.

On September 21, the UN will celebrate its 75th anniversary with a one-day high level meeting. The theme of this special event is: “The future we want, the UN we need: Reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism” which is appropriate and timely.

The UN was established on October 24, 1945, after the charter of the organisation, signed at San Francisco on June 26, 1945, had been ratified by a majority of the original 50 signatories, including the five permanent members of the UN Security Council.

The future we want, the UN we need

The charter of the UN begins as follows: “We the peoples of the United Nations,” not we the kings, queens and presidents of the world.

As a multilateral and global organisation, I believe the UN should play a leading role in efforts to shape the future we want. What do the peoples of the world want, deserve and need?

First, wananchi want an immediate end to the production of weapons and sale of weapons of all types to all countries, especially to African countries.

It’s despicable, indefensible and unacceptable to sell deadly weapons, e.g. the notorious AK-47 machine gun to poor countries such as Somalia, South Sudan, Uganda and Zimbabwe, which weapons are used not for national defence, but to impose corrupt, decadent, incompetent and illegitimate regimes on innocent, law abiding and peaceful citizens.

The UN General Assembly held a special session on disarmament in 1978. I was a member of the Ugandan delegation to that conference which took place during the ideological Cold War when an arms race raged ferociously between capitalism and communism. It was wrongly assumed that when the cold war ended, the arms race would die a natural death. This has not happened. The need for general and complete disarmament is more urgent now than ever.

Second, wananchi want an end to the reckless destruction, exploitation and pollution of the earth. We demand action, not words, to address the serious challenges and problems of climate change and global warming which threaten the very existence of humankind and other species created by God on a planet which belongs to God. Remember, we are only custodians and stewards of this beautiful and unique planet.

Third, respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms of all human beings deserves much more than lip service, as is sadly the case in most African countries, including Uganda, where wananchi are more or less hostages, slaves and subjects of callous, greedy and self-centred ruling cliques. Human rights are not a favour, but God-given entitlements of all citizens.

Fourth, wananchi want a reformed United Nations which must promote good governance and democracy throughout the world, especially in third world countries where tyranny and blatant abuse of power by rogue regimes is rampant.

There are today many countries which are mismanaged and misruled by gunmen who are frankly unfit and unsuitable to be heads of state or government anywhere in the world. The UN must, in consultation with wananchi, develop and set minimum standards for heads of state and heads of government.