The level of UPDF brutality requires more than apologies

By Asuman Bisiika

A video in which armed men in UPDF uniform are physically assaulting a man in Mityana went viral on social media this week. The man being humiliated was said to be Mr Joseph Luzige, the chairman of Mityana District.

The violence visited on citizens by armed (police and UPDF) is becoming a common thing. And if people like me (the mafu mafu kind) do not say something about it with some level of boldness, it could soon spiral out of hand and become the proverbial ‘new normal’.

Before the humiliation of Mr Luzige, a Makerere University student from Bukedea District was killed in circumstances that point a finger to armed servicemen (as suspects or as failing to manage investigations). And all the police can do is issuing statements that do not even add up.

*******

Moses Masimengo was the son of Joseph Sodi of Kinywangoko (three villages after Kiburara). He was tall, dark skinned and had a well built body. He was known for his unsavoury character, for which we called him soja (soldier). He joined the NRA in late 1985.

After the end of the war, Bukeku (for that was Moses Masimengo’s unofficial, but popular name) returned home for leave. He was now a sergeant of the NRA. But because his stay was short-lived, he didn’t tell us those unending stories of bravery associated with soldiers returning from war; he just didn’t live long enough to tell those stories.

The story is that Bukeku ordered a young girl to come to him. The girl declined and made fun of Bukeku’s ugliness. Without any preamble, Bukeku picked his gun and shot the girl dead. The local NRA Commander did not even bother to consult the unit in which Bukeku served.

Bukeku was brought before a court martial (or something like that) where he was charged, tried, found guilty and sentenced to death by firing squad. The sentence was carried out that very day. That is how and why Bukeku was unable to share his war stories with us. And that is how and why NRA appealed to the population.

Advertisement

Then NRA changed its name to UPDF. And cynics may say ‘to signify the change of name, the UPDF was accused of visiting violence on the citizens during the 1996 General Election.

With military brutality in the 2001 General Election, it was clear citizens were not dealing with the NRA. This was a different force (indeed, the name of the new force was UPDF, not NRA).’ And I say: the UPDF should stop appealing to the DNA and command heritage of the popular NRA. They should just sort their discipline issues.

******

The Local Defence Unit (LDU) is a local levy. It fits the military definition of a militia. However, what makes the LDU different (at least going by the traditional definition of a militia), is that it is under the structural, control, administrative and operational command of the UPDF. So, the UPDF is responsible for the LDU’s operational conduct.

Gen David Muhoozi is the Chief of Defence Forces. Nice and articulate fellow. And my brother Lt Gen.Wilson Mbadi is the Deputy Chief of Defence Forces.

I would like to appeal to them as a citizen of the Republic of Uganda: Please stop hiding behind the façade of Brig Richard Karemire’s dry and regretful apologies. Take full control and operational command of the LDU. Do not allow LDU to operate under police command; they actually bully police officers.

Otherwise, it is very disheartening that the Commander-in-Chief has to be involved in settling such operational and discipline issues. It is not necessary and betrays the existence of some gaps somewhere.