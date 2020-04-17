The post-Covid-19 to-do list gets longer, but are we tracking

By Benjamin Rukwengye

Let us imagine for a second, that you are a Ugandan, dating a Rwandan. The organisation you work for has operations in both capitals, so you are guaranteed travel every other week. This long distance isn’t killing you. Along the way, the two countries get into a bitter row, and one of them decides to close the border.

Suddenly, doing business across the border becomes untenable and you have to shut down operations in one city. Along with the business, your relationship becomes a little strained, and then eventually tanks. First, because you don’t know if it is permissible by the powers that be, for you to be schmoozing with someone in enemy territory, or if there is a point in continuing with this relationship.

There was a time when countries went to outright war. Those times influenced budget spends, investment policies, social protections and innovation – think Japan, the United States, Germany and a few others.

While states were adjusting their engagement policies, people were also learning to cope without each other. The unintended consequence of being at war is that it destabilises social order, which is essential for how people make decisions on their politics and economics. It happened between Eritrea and Ethiopia, during the Yugoslav wars of the 90s, and if you will, with Kigali and Kampala.

Where people aren’t sure about social stability, people start thinking twice before sending that risky text to another who lives across a closed border, and then about trying to find or set shop in the country, and then economies suffer because the personal wasn’t taken care of.

As the world evolves more into the age where civilisation, liberalism and technology are the dominant forces of influence, diseases such as Covid-19, cyber warfare and economic wars – not bombs and bullets – are the new frontiers on which today’s and tomorrow’s leaders will be tested. Their influence on how individual citizens make economic and political decisions, will, therefore, be a good place to look.

Barely 100 days into the Covid-19 outbreak, is anyone looking into a generation of young people that was already drawing away from social commitments outside of their comfort zones? And thinking what effect extended lockdowns might have on how they decide to mix and mingle in future? How many of them will head back to church after virus is gone, after they have spent the last so many weeks attending service and mass in over live links, in the comfort of their bedrooms?

In instances where companies have had majority of their staff working remotely, how do we continue to justify spending so much on office rent, or requiring physical premises as a precondition for legitimacy of business? But also, what happens to all the expensive real estate that was set up to house office complexes?

And if we normalise working from home, we might as well normalise studying from home too, right? Worry not about who will invigilate the exams. Might parents vouch for higher salaries for teachers, now that they have seen what they go through to get their children to just understand?

And if we should work or study online, because it is considerably cheaper for us to, when shall we have that discussion about the state of our Internet infrastructure and the exorbitant costs that users have to meet? We wouldn’t even need to find lame excuses to justify spending so much on billboards.

We now know for sure that with the right physical infrastructure, a lot more people would be walking or cycling between home and work. Do we get our roads in shape for this, and probably save everyone the four hours they spend sitting in traffic, every day of the week?

Think how much would go into local manufacturing for bicycles alone. And if you consider the gusto with which President Museveni is touting the boom in local industries, perhaps now is a good time to scope policies around supporting the thousands of cottage industries to scale production, value and supply chains?

This week, the leading domestic abuse charity in United Kingdom reported a mindboggling 700 per cent increase in calls reporting domestic abuse cases to its helpline in a single day. The women stuck in homes where they are getting abused today, will they stay after this lockdown is lifted?

States at war might just break your relationship; and sometimes, your spirit. Let’s hope they fair better in the face of Covid-19 pandemic.