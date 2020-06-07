The stars are aligned for Uganda’s ICT

By Peter Ogwang

Last week, we presented to the country a 75 per cent scorecard for the four years of the NRM manifesto implementation in the Information, Communications Technology and national guidance sector. With hindsight, few would have believed how fast we have embraced technology.

We believe that access to better, faster and more stable internet will be a game-changer for Uganda’s economic fortunes. So far, we see a change in attitude by citizens and government agencies to adopt technology. A few years down the road, mobile money subscription has hit 26.4m people with transactions of close to Shs20 trillion.

Little wonder, telecoms are the leading taxpayers in the country which explains our 3.1 per cent contribution to the GDP.

At 14.8 per cent growth of the ICT services in the last five years, we’re posed to be among the leading contributors to the GDP.

Government services have also got a breath of fresh technology, first in critical areas such as procurement. The e-Procurement platform that has been rolled out in ministries, departments and agencies, resulting in efficiency and transparency has not only improved the way government does business, it has bolstered growth in revenue and made procurement more competitive.

Any experienced driver will tell you the nightmare of access to basic services like acquisition or renewal of a driving licence. A decade ago it would take you months compared to just days to-date. Regional connectivity that seemed light years away is now a reality with seven major border posts neighbouring Kenya, Tanzania, DR Congo, Rwanda and South Sudan, all connected to the national backbone infrastructure.

The burgeoning techpreneurship industry poses some serious questions around testing, prototyping efficiency and efficacy of ideas. For too long, these have been individual undertakings, and most ideas by our youth have not gone past the stress test. Those that survived haven’t posted a return on investment or even gone operational.

As government, we are optimistic that with the inauguration of the National ICT Innovation Hub at Nakawa, local tech solutions will finally have support with the sole objective of making them operational. This is one giant step towards development of ICT parks across the country.

As the nation wakes up to a new day in technology, painted in much clearer light by the Covid-19 pandemic, it is more evident that technology will play a pivotal role towards the attainment of middle income status and our country’s Vision 2040.

The ICT sector is continually creating employment opportunities essential for our youthful population. Moving forward, I don’t see a stop to this vital function.

Therefore, investors - local and foreign need to take a long-term bet on Uganda’s ICT sector because it’s on the move. We have witnessed stupendous growth in startups and innovation hubs.

Of course, our achievements have come at the backdrop of challenges, we must bring down the cost of internet, revisit high tax regime that affects adoption to ICT, we’re exploring ways of expanding the innovation grants fund to support more innovations, and we shall continue to work with other government agencies stop vandalism to our infrastructure.

In conclusion one question lingers, what next? And the obvious answer lies in execution. We shall continue to walk the talk as government side by side with private sector.