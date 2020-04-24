This game is rigged, no matter who goes to Parliament

By Benjamin Rukwengye

There was a refrain in high school, especially among students of the arts, that no answer is wrong as long as you can defend it. It would seem that the same approach will do when trying to fathom what the role of a Member of Parliament is.

For context, the theatre of political gimmickry is in the eye of the storm, yet again. This time, it is more than a Shs10 billion ‘loot’ to transcribe the gospel against Covid-19.

There is just something, always, about the Parliament of Uganda that raises the ire of Ugandans. But there is also something about the composition of Parliament, that no matter who goes in every five years, the results just don’t seem to change.

Here is the theory, for the benefit of those who missed Senior Two Political Science class, and the others who might never get admitted to Havard. Parliament has three core functions; to pass laws, to legislate on government taxation and loans, and to scrutinise government policy and administration.

That’s what the Constitution of Uganda ascribes to the House, which implicitly means that you need people with certain intellectual abilities to get in and do this work.

In practice however, as Kenyans like to say, “Kwa ground things ni different” – so what you get is usually far from intellect or virtue. Voters expect MPs to pay school fees, build boreholes, and attend burials, weddings and fundraisers, run ambulance systems, and pave roads.

None of these things are within the purview of the role of Parliament or MPs but your ability to do or not do them is the difference between whether you will get elected or not.

So those who are trying to get elected have learnt to ‘game the system’ by ignoring what the Constitution says their job is – legislation and oversight – and instead going with what the voters think their job is – jua kali problem solving.

In essence, voters, breaking from the yoke of a broken down social welfare system, have redefined the role of an MP. But that system is only broken because we have chosen politics of patronage as our model of operation. Why try to lose an election by extolling higher values such as democracy and human rights, or talking intangible things like quality education and health; when you could win it by dolling out tangible and real-time goodies like sugar and soap, jobs, envelopes of money to women and youth groups, land cruisers to bishops, et al?

The net effect of this systemic breakdown is that MPs, like every other politician, have to fill in the gaps – paying school fees and medical bills, and in times of Covid-19, buying food.

Consider the fact that four weeks into the lockdown, there are thousands of vulnerable city residents in desperate need of emergency food that have still not received it. That’s what a breakdown in systems looks. So they show up at their MP’s home, but he too doesn’t have the money to feed them.

Here is why. The Alliance for Election Campaign Finance Monitoring (ACFIM) reports that it will cost anywhere between Shs500 million to Shs1b, for one to get elected into the next Parliament. People who make that much money take themselves too seriously to join Parliament. So the race is left to fortune hunters mostly, who need loans to meet their electoral bills. To service the loans and stay afloat, they will have to resort to lots of underhand methods. You might have read reports that some take home as little as Shs200,000 at the end of the month, with the rest going to loan sharks. It would be foolhardy for anyone to put their faith in the hands of a man beholden to creditors.

Advertisement

But that’s not all. The attrition rate of Parliament is about 66 per cent, which essentially means than 6 to 7 of every 10 MPs will not return after the next round of elections. At the back of their minds, each one of them knows that they have only five years within which to pay accumulated debts and earn enough to live off, in case they do not return.

In that regard, it might make sense why the surest get-rich-quick scheme in town is to join politics/Parliament; or why politicians approach their work with a “term egenda” mentality. Well, for the MPs, it is literal – the term is actually ending.

Don’t hate the player; in this game, even the accusers would fall short of their own glory.