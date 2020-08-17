Time to stop silence on violence against women

By Emilly C. Maractho

August in some parts of the world is the Women’s month. In South Africa, they go all flat out in celebrating women. The media makes coverage of women’s achievements and highlighting major gaps towards women’s empowerment a priority through August.

In Uganda, on August 1, one woman met her death at the hands of her partner. The murder of International Hospital Kampala nurse, Violet Kakai, a resident of Kasangati in Wakiso District, who was hacked to death by her husband, has reminded us again that domestic violence kills. It is always heart breaking reading these stories.

What bothers most people is why women rarely speak out, enduring incredible abuse sometimes leading to their death. What bothers me most, is that gender-based violence largely remains a private matter, an issue of family or relationships.

For the most part, ‘abusive’ is not even properly conceptualised. We raise alarm when there is physical violence like assault or sexual violence like rape, forced prostitution and sexual harassment.

Yet, we rarely address ourselves to emotional and psychological violence which includes threats of violence, insults and name calling, humiliation in front of others, blackmail and the threat of abandonment. We often forget harmful practices like female genital mutilation, forced or child marriage.

Of course, we normalise socio-economic violence that makes it difficult for women to move out of toxic relationships.

Since the lockdown measures were executed in March 2020, many leaders have been speaking out on increasing spates of gender-based violence. Judith Nabakooba has been exemplary in speaking against it, very commendable.

Far from the current narrative of lockdown situations complicating things, domestic violence has been around and taking people we know.

Many of us are either victims or know someone who is, who has confided in us or who cannot speak publicly about it for fear of embarrassing their kin and friends. We often move on from one story to another, console the victims and pray for things to change in their relationships.

Like most people, I have occasionally read stories about gender-based violence and lamented, moved on or occasionally write about women’s empowerment. Then one day last year, Margaret Sentamu called me and said, ‘Emilly please do for me some analysis on how gender-based violence is communicated, just two months of coverage in two newspapers.’

Most people who know Margaret, the executive director of Uganda Media Women’s Association (UMWA) know that it is hard to say no to her request. For ‘the sake of peace’ in our relationship which I have come to value very much, I agreed.

As is often the case when I choose to have focused analysis of issues, I asked myself several questions like: What are the stories about? Who are the sources in the stories? Whose point of view is reflected in the story?

Is there evidence of stereotyping? How are men and women portrayed? What is the tone of stories? What do the images in the story bespeak? Are there significant differences in how the two newspapers (New Vision and Daily Monitor) communicate gender? Before long I was immersed in the analysis.

What I found was eye opening for me. Studying the months of May and June 2019, I had found 47 stories of interest which gave me great insight into the challenge.

Clearly, gender-based violence, particularly violence against women and girls is one of the most widespread, persistent and devastating forms of human rights violations we live with.

I noted in my report to UMWA that, ‘so many labels define the stories. Headlines range from ‘man wanted for attack’, ‘man held over pregnancy’, ‘grandmother kills seven’, ‘man wanted over murder’, ‘Two arrested over rape’, ‘husband kills wife’, ‘woman kills husband’, and ‘man stabs his mother in-law’ among others. Almost all the stories carry similar headings-based on the gender of the people’.

Most of these were story briefs, with no follow ups, no story background and just another event. Despite the many existing legislation to protect women, not one story made reference to them and few called on authorities to bring justice.

As a researcher, I understand that domestic violence is not something the media cannot do a lot about, but it can create awareness about gender-based violence, its causes and effects as well as ending the culture of silence among women that lead them to death.

So much work remains to be done in socio-economic empowerment. These stories mirror our society. And we need to deal with the real causes like poverty and mental breakdown that account for many of the cases along other measures of bringing justice to the victims.