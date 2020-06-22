To secure future of country, we must end child labour

By Alex Asiimwe

On June 12 , Uganda joined the rest of the world to commemorate the World Day against Child Labour.

The World Day against Child Labour was launched by the International Organisation (ILO) in 2002, with the intention of spreading the message that child labour remains a serious problem and that we must do more to combat it.

The National Labour Force Survey 2016/2017 published by Uganda Bureau of Statistics showed that in Uganda about 550,000 children aged 14 to 17 years were in hazardous child labour, 476,000 children aged 12 to 13 years were in child labour; and 1,031,000 children aged five to 11 years were in child labour.

In total, about 2,057,000 children of the 13,616,000 of children aged five to 17 years were in child labour. The high prevalence of child labour in Uganda as demonstrated by the statistics above calls for continued national efforts against the practice.

This is because child labour limits the physical, psychological and moral-well-being of children.

We must therefore use the commemoration of the World Day Against Child Labour to catalyse national and global efforts against child labour.

This year’s theme is “Covid-19: Protect children from child labour, now more than ever!”

The theme was chosen to highlight the fact that the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting economic and labour market shocks increase the risk of children to getting into child labour as a coping mechanism.

It is also a reminder to government, workers’ and employers’ organisations to take measures to reduce the risk of children sliding into child labour.

Indeed, the government has taken a number of measures under the leadership of the President to mitigate the effects of Covid-19 on children.

The starting point of protection of children rights is the protection of their life. As a result, the President closed all schools in order to avoid the transmission of Covid-19 to children.

The children who are most susceptible to child labour are those from low income households, especially those who parents earn their family food from daily income.

It is such families who were more affected by the economic effects of the lockdown.

With daily income lost because of the lockdown, children from low income households especially in urban and peri-urban areas were more at risk of getting into child labour in search for income for food.

Idleness is also a common driver of child labour. In order to ensure that children are engaged at home, the government has introduced a home learning programme delivered through the media and direct distribution of learning materials to households.

Apart from the Covid-19 specific interventions against child labour, the government has taken other legal and policy measures to eliminate child labour in Uganda.

These include ratification of ILO Conventions, No. 182 on the Elimination of the Worst Forms of Child Labour Convention and ILO,No.138 on Minimum Age; and No. 105 on Abolition of Forced Labour Convention.

Government has also formulated the National Employment Policy, 2011; the National Child Labour Policy, 2006; the National Action Plan (NAP) on the Elimination of Child Labour 2017/18-2021/22.

Given that children from low income households are the most vulnerable to child labour and other socio-economic challenges, the government is currently implementing a number of poverty alleviation interventions.

The elimination of child labour therefore calls for collective efforts of all of stakeholders. The war against child labour is not a war against all child work but work that compromises their physical, mental and moral development .