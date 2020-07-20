Tolerance and unity key for Opposition

By Robert Mugabe

It is now evidently clear that President Museveni and the National Resistance Movement (NRM) regime have continued to stay in power, uninterrupted for 34 years, not necessarily because of the strength and effectiveness of their machine for rigging, manipulation, coercion, subterfuge and patronage, but rather, because of the innate weaknesses within Opposition political parties.

It is profoundly saddening that we in the Opposition have and continue to wash, without shame or care, our dirty linen in public.

One would have hoped that the comprehensive, deep and permeable governance malaise visited on our land by the NRM regime, would naturally compel all change seeking individual political actors, institutions and/or organisations together, to chart a common approach and direction to the resolution of the entrenched malady in our body politic.

It is utterly regrettable and incomprehensible, that the suffering and sorrow that characterise the existence of our fellow countrymen and women have not yet mobilised the requisite courage and summoned our deepest patriotism to confront the kleptocratic regime whose daily preoccupation is to sink our country further into the abyss of dictatorial rule and under development.

To beat the NRM juggernaut, one would have expected that we in the Opposition political parties, understand and appreciate the imperatives of unity, organisation, tolerance and subjugation of personal interests to those of the nation.

It is a basic fact in human existence that conflicts are part and parcel of the human experience. Even at the smallest unit of the human society, namely, the family, conflicts keep rising. This means that at a larger level of human activity, such as a political party, conflicts will exist.

Therefore, when individuals or groups of individuals set out to work together for a common cause as is the case with political parties or organisations, it would be foolhardy not to expect that conflicts will arise from time to time and as thus put in place mechanisms for resolving the conflicts.

Be that as it may, it is even more important for political parties and their leaders to deliberately cultivate the culture of tolerance within themselves. It takes time to build this culture, but, once it is built, the party will endure any test.

Building a competent political machine that is able to pursue and achieve set objectives, requires discipline on the side of the members and leaders of the political party or organisation as well as respect for divergence of opinion.

Most importantly, it requires unity of purpose and subjugation of personal interest to the common good of all.

Sadly, what is currently happening within and among the Opposition political parties and their leaders is a far cry from the expectation that the suffering and agonising people of Uganda have in their leaders and parties.

The open and bitter exchanges and physical fist fights on TV and radio, between and among our leaders in the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), Democratic Party (DP), Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) and all the other Opposition parties and leaders make us no different from the NRM.

There is so much political work to do in order to salvage our nation from the pangs of the NRM mal-governance machine. Instead of turning our guns against fellow comrades in the Opposition, let us focus all our energy on the liberation of our people from the oppressive regime.