Tribute to frontline workers in the fight against Covid-19

By Rosa Malango

During the past 11 years, we join the humanitarian community to celebrate World Humanitarian Day.

This year, we pay special tribute to the real-life heroes committed to helping others in the most extreme circumstances around the world. This year, World Humanitarian Day comes as the world continues to ﬁght the Covid-19 pandemic.

Humanitarian workers are overcoming unprecedented access hurdles to help people in need of assistance all over the world. Please join me in responding to the UN Secretary-General, Mr António Guterres’ call in his World Humanitarian Day message to “join in renewing our appreciation and support for the brave humanitarians, health workers and first responders who show solidarity and humanity in this time of unprecedented need.”

I would like to share the meaning of the word “humanitarian” an adjective that means “concerned with or seeking to promote human welfare.”

Take a moment to recognise every humanitarian around you, in your family, community or place of work. Covid-19 has transformed communities, health workers, civil servants, security personnel, market women and others into humanitarians.

As we celebrate this World Humanitarian Day, let us use this opportunity to convey our profound appreciation to all frontline workers in the fight against Covid-19 and its impact in Uganda.

Thank you for staying on post and sustaining the lifeline for all who rely on your assistance to survive. Thank you for risking your safety to prevent the virus from spreading.

I would like to thank government staff at the borders and at Entebbe International Airport; health workers at Entebbe Grade B Hospital, who tested and took care of the first Covid-19 patients in Uganda and ensured that Uganda had no death from Covid-19 for the first four months, health workers who were deployed and supported by the UN and partners across the country keeping people alive, the market women who sacrificed so much by camping at their stalls and not return to their homes for months during the lockdown, Ugandan scientists including those at the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) and Makerere University who joined forces with international institutions involved in the development of vaccines against the Covid-19, women’s associations, farmers, among others.

Tribute also goes to every UN staff, as well as members of NGOs, civil society organisations, private sector, cultural institutions, religious leaders, journalists and other partners who have remained at the forefront close to vulnerable populations helping to keep them alive and survive regardless of gender, race, ethnicity, age or religion.

I would also like to pay special tribute to the Government of Uganda, led by President Yoweri Museveni and the national taskforce against Covid-19 for their efforts to prevent to the spread of the disease.

In addition to Covid-19, we have fought to support families affected by floods, mudslides, malnutrition, gender-based violence, the loss of livelihoods, etc.

It is my hope that as we prepare to recognise 75 years of existence of the United Nations and the last decade of action to implement the sustainable development goals, we will focus on ensuring that humanitarian work is dignified and empowers those left behind.

Finally, I would like to invite UN staff, partners and the public to abide by the standard operating procedures issued by the Ministry of Health and WHO to stay at home unless it is absolutely necessary, wear a mask in public, maintain social distance, and wash your hands with soap regularly.