Tumukunde’s presidential bid needs my witchcraft to succeed

By Asuman Bisiika

Once upon a time, Mr Museveni went to South Africa. But before he left, he fired Brig Henry Tumukunde from his position as the Director General of Internal Security Organisation (ISO). The New Vision published the story. On returning from his South African sojourn, Mr Museveni addressed a news conference at which he denied having sacked anyone; least of all a certain Brig Tumukunde.

The unconfirmed rumour was that Mr William Pike had specifically been required to attend the news conference. And then Mr Museveni challenged Mr Pike to show evidence that he had sacked Tumukunde. Mr Pike, exercising grace and grade, politely requested that the issue (of showing evidence) be discussed after the news conference.

So, was The New Vision left with an empty can? No, at least I had a copy of the letter firing Brig Tumukunde. I do not know whether Mr Pike also had one. Brig Tumukunde was later forcefully removed from that office (Director General, ISO). And in 2015 or thereabouts, Tumukunde was convicted in the General Court Martial of the UPDF and sentenced (to a severe reprimand). But (in less than a year) he was promoted to Lieutenant General. Intriguing?

Yes, Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde’s story is intriguing; now even more intriguing with his declared ambition to become president of the Republic of Uganda.

*****

In July 2019, I received a text message from a senior European diplomat based in Kampala; very untypical of diplomats to use text message. They ‘just wanted to share my assessment of Lt Gen Tumukunde’s interest in the Office of the Lord Mayor of Kampala.’

I have never met Lt Gen Tumukunde. But I looked for him. Eventually, we connected (on phone) when I was in Kikyusa, in the deeper recesses of Luweero. We talked for 83 minutes and 27 seconds. Even in speech, I found Tumukunde a bit distant and far removed from the material realities in Uganda. Perhaps thinking that I was one of those Kampala elites, he leaned heavily on statistics. But I told him there is only one ‘statistics’ (reality) that materially relate to all Ugandans: Mr Museveni should manage the peaceful transition of power. No width of victory margin and electoral triumphalism would change that.

And with my prayers (and some magic), a Q&A interview was caused to be secured in the media where he still went into ‘his stats’.

******

So, what is the story behind Tumukunde’s hasty declaration of interest in Museveni’s job? The rumour was that Tumukunde had presidential ambitions. And consequently, the idea to withdraw his military guards was mooted. There was an attempt to withdraw the guards when he went upcountry. But someone advised against it. They feared he would throw a tantrum of epic proportions.

So, the most opportune time presented itself when Tumukunde was out of the country. However, a friend called Tumukunde and informed him about the incident. When he returned, someone from State House with close proximity to power called him; but an angry Tumukunde declined to take the call. Afterwards, someone as big as it takes, called him and Tumukunde declined to take the call. Now, this person doesn’t take lightly to people who decline taking calls.