UCC actions are lawful, in good faith

By Abudu-Sallam Waiswa

Reference is made to a comment by Mr Daniel Walyemera in the Daily Monitor of Monday, June 15. The Commission is not against individual views and affiliations, but broadcasting calls for objectivity, balance and professionalism, which the minimum broadcasting standards seek to inculcate.

According to Section 5 of the Uganda Communications Act 2013, the statutory functions of UCC include to license, regulate and facilitate the provision of communication services in Uganda, as well as to receive, investigate and arbitrate complaints relating to communications services, and take necessary action, and to promote and safeguard the interests of consumers and operators as regards communications services.

The same law empowers UCC to set standards, monitor, and enforce compliance relating to content. Section 31 of the Act goes on to impose a statutory duty on every person not to broadcast any programme unless such a programme or broadcast complies with the minimum broadcasting standards enshrined in Schedule 4 of the same Act.

According to Shedule 4 of the Act, a broadcaster or video operator shall ensure that any programme which is broadcast on its communication platform is not contrary to public morality, does not promote violence or ethnic prejudice, and in case of a news broadcast, the same must be free from distortion of facts, must not create public insecurity or violence.

Broadcasters must also ensure that content is balanced to ensure harmony, and where the programme is in respect to a contender for a public office, each contender is given equal opportunity on such a programme.

The said minimum broadcasting standards are in line with international practice of good journalism and, therefore, not unique to Uganda. They are crafted to promote professionalism and harmony in broadcasting.

To further make the standards simple and easily understandable by all broadcasters and the general public, UCC, in accordance with Section 5(1)(x) of the Act, after extensive consultation within the sector, developed the Standards for General Broadcast Programming in Uganda. These standards adequately explain what each of the minimum broadcasting standards means, and the same form part of every broadcaster’s license.

Concerning the World Express Programme of Endigyito FM, it is essential to note that UCC has previously received several complaints from concerned citizens about the subject programme.

In accordance with its mandate under Section 5(1)(j) of the Act, UCC investigated and discovered that the programme had gaps that amounted to breach of the minimum broadcasting standards.

In keeping with rules of natural justice, the radio station in question was engaged by the Commission in line with our established complaints management procedures. Besides, broadcasters have a right of recourse to the law if they are dissatisfied with the Commission’s intervention and indeed, many have chosen that path.

As an advocate, Mr Walyemera has represented clients challenging the Commission in courts of law. The Commission has been able to successfully demonstrate that it has acted in good faith, followed the law, observed the right to be heard, and followed due process.

We want to assert that if a radio station allows a programme that is devoid of minimum checks and balances, editorial oversight or gatekeeping, it would be foreseeable that it might result in injury to third parties. Minimum broadcasting standards are meant to limit such incidents by balancing freedom of speech and public interest.

Requiring broadcasters to adhere to the minimum broadcasting standards and the laws of Uganda is a reasonably justifiable limitation to freedom of expression as envisaged in Article 43 of the Constitution. Freedom of expression and the media is not an absolute freedom in our constitutional dispensation.

Lastly, on the operationalisation of the Uganda Communications Tribunal, which is provided for under Section 64 of the Uganda Communications Act, UCC fully supports the establishment of the Tribunal.

The Commission welcomes efforts to complete the remaining processes in the journey to operationalise the Tribunal. Notwithstanding the foregoing, it must be understood that the absence of the Tribunal doesn’t justify a breach of the minimum broadcasting standards as laid out in law. To wish the standards away without proposing a viable alternative is to advocate anarchy on the airwaves.