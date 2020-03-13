ULS at crossroads: What is the way forward?

By Anthony Masake

Uganda Law Society (ULS) has recently been cast in the spotlight after the bar association’s president authored a statement rebuking and calling for the prosecution of lawyer Male Mabirizi for petitioning the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) over the conduct of a judge. It was not a first. ULS has issued such unsolicited and unbecoming statements in the past.

A closer look reveals that such strange statements are no isolated incidents. They are a result of the malaise that affects ULS today and raises concern about the trajectory of the ULS. This is something that should interest all members.

One of the core objectives of ULS is to assist the public in all matters touching, ancillary or incidental to the law. ULS is, therefore, expected to contribute to upholding and promoting the rule of law by advising the public on pertinent matters such as the ongoing spate of clampdown on peaceful assemblies by the police.

In the past, ULS has been pivotal in efforts to protect the Constitution and uphold the law, including through public interest litigation on human rights issues. The statement made by the ULS president is unfortunate as it undermines the image of the Society, right to petition, and the powers of the JSC – a constitutional body mandated to handle such matters. Indeed, the chairperson of the JSC, Justice Benjamin Kabiito, on receiving Mabirizi’s complaint, simply advised him that it had been passed over to a registrar of JSC for consideration and further necessary action.

The ULS president’s misguided call for prosecution thereby run afoul of basic legal expectations. It is interesting to note that the legal profession has seen the rise of thematic law associations along religious and ethnic formations. Is this a vote of no confidence in the ULS, the statutory entity?

The failure by the ULS to look out for the interests of young lawyers in the profession is also deeply troubling. The exploitation and harassment of young lawyers is an open secret. It is time to deal with the elephant in the room to ensure young lawyers receive fair remuneration and decent working conditions.

There are also reports of a society that is struggling with poor governance. In 2019 alone, at least four senior staff resigned and an anonymous letter chronicling the woes at the secretariat leaked. The new ULS leadership will also inherit a ULS house project that needs strategic foresight and forensic audit of the fund for accountability and transparency.

The flagship project of the Society, the Legal Aid Project, is also struggling. In February, at least 20 staff at several legal aid clinics were laid off due to lack of resources to meet their salaries. This could have been avoided because ULS has been receiving new grants that could facilitate retention of its well-experienced staff.

The Legal Aid Project should be lean with four or five regional clinics and well remunerated and facilitated staff capable of providing legal services across the region while tapping into the strengths of Justice Centres in Uganda and other legal aid service providers. The current model encourages staff to solicit money from clients for services. It is ineffective and unsustainable.

To contribute to bridging legal aid access gap, I will be working with a group of young lawyers and social justice advocates to drive an agile and strategic grassroots community-based paralegal projects in Uganda that respond to today’s needs.

ULS members need to do more to take back the Society and ensure that the council accounts for its actions before it is too late.