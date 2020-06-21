UPDF in govt offices and the fox managing the chicken pen

By Gawaya Tegulle

Did you ever hear about the sweet old lady who, desperate to protect her chicken, interviewed a wide range of animals to take care of her chicken pen? Give it a Google! Some call it coop, not pen – but why should that matter, in these days of corona?

Red Fox emerged as the best candidate. He had a sweet voice and a persuasive tongue and seemed able to take orders without question.

By the time the old woman came to her senses, more than half the chicken were gone.

Angry, she poured hot cream at the fox; but you know foxes… always slippery. So the milk only got to the tail, which is why, they say, since then, red foxes have white tails.

One of the problems with journalists is that after practicing for so many years, the ears grow in size with each passing year. After a quarter a century, mine are quite something… I hear things that I shouldn’t.

So the other day, as I sipped coffee somewhere, I was able – and fortunate – to get the benefit of a conversation between a couple; one of them a lawyer I had never seen before.

Counsel was exhilarated at the money he had made in legal fees at the peak of the Covid-19 lockdown. It was the kind of money he hadn’t even known existed. He is lawyer to a few army officers and whenever they have transactions, he is at their beck and call.

As the rest of us were locked up in our homes fearing the coronavirus, some soldiers were buying properties, spending billions at a canter. Conveniently, banks were kept out of all the transactions, so it was a case of soldiers ferrying sacks of money by the billion, to pay.

Counsel’s fascination was actually not that huge amounts were being peddled around by soldiers. No. It was rather that these were not generals; just mid-level officers, some of them not even commissioned and others commissioned, but not senior.

Senior ranks in the army begin at Major. So counsel was wondering what kind of monies the generals might be passing around. Thank you, coronavirus!

In small economies like Uganda’s there’s only so much money that one can make in a period, if they are honest and straight. So when you see sacks of monies, whose owners would flee for dear life if their bankers came asking, then something is not right.

This is the professional army that President Museveni brags about all the time; the army whose officers are being sent to various government agencies to weed out corruption and promote efficiency, with billions of money at their disposal.

Want of space and time cannot allow one to go into detail, but after being in the media for a quarter a century, I can assure you, there is no agency of State that has been more corrupt than the army – usually hiding behind classified expenditure and “national security” to siphon trillions over the years.

For the taxpayer it has been scandal after scandal, after scandal; for the soldiers (the one’s properly connected, not these “bagundigundi” or “akina yahe”) it has been party, after party, after party!

And there has been little by way of prosecution – except for those who were corrupt without leave of their superiors.

Citizens should like to hope that amid all these cash bonanzas, the Uganda People’s Defence Forces can still actually fight; I mean, fire a gun, and fight a real war like real soldier boys when need arises.

It may be that the President is acting in good faith and has no idea what is going on; a case of honest mistake, by putting the fox in charge of the chicken pen. And again it may be that he knows exactly what he is doing.

Oh, and for those who marry strategically… did penny ever drop so sweetly?