Uganda: War on drought is the way to go

By J. S. Nalukwago

Every June 17, the world marks Day to Combat Desertification and Drought. The day is commemorated in recognition of the milestones made by countries on sustainable land management. The UN observance day will this year be held under the theme: ‘Food, Feed, Fibre,’ with the aim of educating people on how to reduce their impact on earth.

Population growth has grave effects on the planet through increased demand for food and fibre for clothing, which cause land degradation and contribute to climate change.

For example, 8 per cent of global emissions are from clothing and footwear production. The unsustainable demand for food, clothing and animal feeds reduces land productivity through activities which can cause drought and desertification if not hampered.

The UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) defines desertification as land degradation in arid, semi-arid and dry sub-humid areas resulting from various factors, including climatic variations and human activities.

Drought is the natural occurring phenomenon existing when precipitation has been below normal recorded levels, causing serious hydrological imbalances that affect land resource production systems.

Today, dry areas represent 41 per cent of earth’s land surface and are home to more than two billion people. Of this, Africa occupies the greater proportion at 66 per cent. Uganda’s dry lands occupy the cattle corridor where drought conditions are prevalent.

Advertisement

The areas, mainly range lands covering 84,000sqkm of Uganda’s total land across the north and eastern parts. This area can expand further if swift action isn’t taken.

Uganda is among the countries facing desertification threats. The main factors contributing to desertification include drought, deforestation, bush burning, and poor farming methods. Overgrazing is a serious problem and areas affected are pastoral counties of Nyabushozi, Nakasongola, etc.

At the beginning of the 20th Century, forests made up 45 per cent of the country’s surface area. Due to deforestation, this percentage has drastically reduced. Drought, mainly in the Karamoja region, left more than 800 animals dead by May 2019.

Soil erosion, the leading contributor to land degradation, is occurring at an alarming rate through rill and sheet erosion thus leading to gradual soil productivity loss in many districts.

The resulting effects of these activities can lead to desertification. Continual land degradation therefore impends Uganda’s development efforts through low crop yields which garners poverty since affected persons resort to negative coping strategies like selling livestock and keeping children out of school.

Government efforts and other stakeholders at the forefront of curbing desertification and drought are applaudable.

In July 2016, the government launched the Disaster Risk Finance mechanism, which has seen more than 40,000 Karimojong households receive support funds during drought. A satellite index was also designed to detect drought at its earliest. These and other measures have been undertaken to combat damage.

However, more concerted efforts need to be directed towards curbing activities causing disaster. As stated by Ibrahim Thiaw, Executive Secretary of UNCCD, “We all need to make better choices about what we eat and wear to help protect and restore land.”