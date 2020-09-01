Uganda can get honest leaders

By J. Wynand Katende

Uganda is described as a country with a great potential for rapid development. It is endowed with significant natural resources, including ample fertile soil, regular rainfall and mineral deposits. Such is the reason it is also called the pearl of Africa. Yet, Uganda ranks among the lowest 42 countries in the livelihoods of its people (source: UNDP report 2919).

The blame, naturally, lies with Ugandans and their leaders. Every opportunity we get to upgrade into a much better world, has, miserably been wasted. Some people embrace the Machiavellian creed that trivializes politics as a dirty game of deceit, egoism and money. Politics is a calling that must be embraced with God for His people.

In Jeremiah 3: 14-16, God promises that if people repented of their rebellion against Him, He would appoint over them wise and prudent leaders after His own heart. Then they would become fruitful and reach new heights. “Behold, the days are coming, declares the Lord, when I will raise up for David a righteous branch, and he shall reign as king and deal wisely, and shall execute justice and righteousness in the land.” (Jeremiah 23:7).

God sent Jesus Christ, and anointed Him with the Holy Spirit and with power to lead humanity (Matthew 3:17). Honesty is claimed to be one of the crucial elements of great leadership. During His leadership, Jesus demonstrated honesty, compared with that of other leaders of the day. Crowds followed Him, since they were “like sheep without a shepherd” (Matthew 9:36).

Jesus embraced servant leadership. “The Son of man came not to be served, but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many.”(Mark 10:45). Jesus realised in His life and death the whole eternal disposition of God towards man. “He went about doing good and healing all who were oppressed by the devil (Acts 10:38). He introduced a new law of love of God and of neighbour. His manifesto was the beatitudes, and lived by it to the dote (Matthew 5).

By leading so honestly with saving power, Jesus touched the real lives of many people. He won the admiration and devotion of His disciples; for “they left everything and followed Him” (Luke 5:11). He impressed Nicodemus, the Samaritan woman, prostitutes and publicans. Jesus also impressed His religious and political leaders, though out of envy and hatred, they killed Him!

Honesty, especially with ourselves, is very difficult and rare. In John 1:47, Jesus pays Nathanael a great compliment: “Behold, an Israelite indeed, in whom is no guile!” The term Israelite represented in descent from Abraham; inheritance of his virtues of uprightness, honesty and openness to the truth. Nathanael manifested within himself the honesty of Jesus. He became an honest leader.

An honest leader never claims all the success on his own account; rather he/she recognises, appreciates and rewards the contributions of others. “When the Son of Man sits on His glorious throne, you who have followed me will also sit on twelve thrones, judging the twelve tribes of Israel” (Matthew 19:28). An honest leader searches for various new opportunities for the wellbeing of his people or organisation. He/she explains values and goals honestly, involves people in the decision-making and implementation processes of those set values and goals.

Honesty is involved in the two commandments. “You shall not steal. You shall not give false testimony against your neighbour.” (Exodus 20: 15-16). “Lies will get any man into trouble, but honesty is its own defence” (Proverbs 12:13).

When Ugandans pray for a successful elections, but fall short of repentance, they render God silent. They must, this time, rise to the occasion of the forthcoming elections, by being honest with God and with themselves.