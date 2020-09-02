Unemployment is not permanent national problem

By Angella Kasekende

Hope, it is said, is the privilege only the wealthy can afford in Uganda today. This is an honest sentiment.

Inequality and impunity that are so rampant today that it is almost guaranteed that the person in front of the queue does not deserve to be there. But they will be served first. This is a real problem for me.

I have also been told that mass unemployment is an unsolvable problem when my campaign is pegged on a promise to deliver a million jobs at the end of my term. It concerns me that mass unemployment is seen as an intractable problem and that politicians who throw weight behind solving it may be dismissed as dreamers, liars or schemers.

I will respond to the havoc that privilege is causing to the average person another time. What I hold is that unemployment is not an impossible challenge. Rather, it is not possible to build a better society without attempting to run the economy at full employment for everyone capable.

But how? Not with more youth funds.

Programmes such as the Youth Livelihood Programme and Emyoga do not account for the operating environment for running a successful business. On the streets, it means that most young people do not have the high skills needed to turn around an investment let alone deal with the business environment. The funds fizzle out quickly.

The money itself cannot pay for the expertise needed for most investment choices. It is also assumed that young people have no more needs such as food, healthcare and shelter when, in fact, these pressing needs put pressure, and often wipe out, loan funds.

While entrepreneurship and skills are key to well-managed loan schemes and should be encouraged, my plan for a million jobs will rely on refocusing mass jobs from industrialisation itself. Government has already laid the infrastructure for these investments to survive through public investment in roads, electricity and other incentives.

What has been a long-standing barrier to entry by large numbers of young people is practical skills. That is why I will demand free vocational education – no matter the skill for every Ugandan. These can be financed by attractive incentives for the expansion of industrial apprenticeships for youth across the country (tax incentives, deductions and or credits), special/preferable credit schemes for participating industries, etc).

On top of this, private sector incentives will help us address the glaring absence of soft skills such as critical thinking, financial literacy and management, branding, marketing that are essential for running an enterprise – and which the private sector is already struggle to make up with on-job training.

My plan will provide a monetary and quantifiable financial benefit for firms to skill youth in a sustainable and predictable way. This will also deepen labour productivity which has long run output effects for industry. We should not dismiss the benefits of rapid industrialisation on account of the evidence so far. Mass employment is possible if the technical skills are available to industry.

This is why we should evacuate barriers to acquiring a technical education and create in effect a programme for vocational education that is equal to the one we have for primary and secondary education. Young people should have access to a vocational training regardless of their previous training or prior skill.

Uganda has about 80 vocational institutes countrywide. But the quality of training in these institutions is poor. I will create a practical link between industry and these institutions. Currently there are 27 industrial parks that can take 2,200 employees.

Ms Angella Kasekende is an aspirant for the National Female Youth MP seat.