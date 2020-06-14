United Nations celebrates 75th anniversary – Part I

By Harold Acemah

On June 26, the United Nations will celebrate its 75th anniversary. Congratulations to the peoples, member states and observers of the United Nations on this historic occasion.

Seventy five years ago, on June 26, 1945, fifty countries signed the Charter of the United Nations at San Francisco, USA. The name “United Nations” was coined by then US president Franklin Roosevelt and was first used in the Declaration by United Nations issued on January 1, 1942, by 26 countries which committed them to fight together against Adolf Hitler (Germany), Benito Mussolini (Italy) and Japan, three belligerent countries called Axis Powers.

Among the 50 countries which signed the UN charter in 1945, four came from Africa, namely, Egypt, Ethiopia, Liberia and South Africa. Uganda joined the UN as the 110th member state on October 25, 1962.

United Nations was officially born on October 24, 1945, after the charter had been ratified by a majority of the original signatories, including five permanent members of the UN Security Council – China, France, UK, USSR and USA. That day is celebrated annually as United Nations Day.

Unlike today, USA played a constructive and positive role in international affairs, especially at the UN. It’s a pity that President Donald Trump has turned his back against the World Health Organisation when the UN system as a whole needs full support and leadership of its premier founding member.

Objectives of the UN

The UN is a by-product and offshoot of World War II and its charter reflects that tragedy which ruthless and violent dictators unleashed upon the world from 1939-1945. The UN charter begins by placing emphasis not on its member states, but the “peoples” of the world in whose name and for whose benefit the organisation was established.

The preamble to the charter states that the peoples of the world are determined to save future generations from the scourge of war which twice in one generation brought untold sorrow, suffering and devastation to humankind. The preamble reaffirms faith in fundamental human rights, in the dignity and worth of the human person, in the equal rights of men and women and of nations large and small.

The charter commits member states to practise tolerance and to live together in peace with one another as good neighbours. One of the cardinal principles of Uganda’s foreign policy, the “principle of good neighbourliness,” is derived from the UN Charter.

The NRM regime has regrettably violated the principle of good neighbourliness more than all past Ugandan governments. Except for Tanzania, the NRM regime has, at one time or another, been at loggerheads with all neighbours of Uganda. It’s a bad record which Uganda’s career diplomats are ashamed of.

According to the charter, the UN has the following primary purposes: to maintain international peace and security; to develop friendly relations among nations based on respect for the principle of equal rights and self-determination of all peoples; to cooperate in solving international economic, social, cultural and humanitarian problems; to promote respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, and to be a centre for harmonising the actions of nations in order to attain these common ends.

I had the honour and privilege to represent Uganda at the UN for six years, as First Secretary, from 1974 to 1980. I would like to thank Ambassador Paul Etiang, then PS Ministry of Foreign Affairs, for the confidence and trust he had in me. I did not disappoint him and the ministry.