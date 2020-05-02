By Asuman Bisiika

There is near unanimity that lockdowns, as a measure in the fight against Covid-19, should be lifted. The challenge though, is how to do it without endangering the rather fragile situation. World leaders are now in a situation akin to when Prophet Nuuh (Bible’s Noah) sent a pigeon to go and check whether the flood had receded enough to allow human activities.

The vortex of this lockdown menace is the absence of vehicular locomotion; which was reserved for the delivery of essential goods and services. Otherwise, one is free to move wherever he or she wants using a bicycle and walking.

With the absence of vehicles, we have avoided human mass movement and contact (which is blamed for the spreading of Covid-19 pandemic). And thanks to the discipline, Ugandans have flattened the curve. The devastation lockdowns have done to world economies is enormous; which is why there is now a global call for a new regime of relaxed measures aimed at unfreezing other aspects of human endeavours (like the economy).

Mr Museveni will soon unlock the lockdown. The challenge is not the WHAT (to do) but the HOW (to do it). If I were Mr Museveni, I would set a new review period (ending on Sunday May 24) in which I would deliver new measures. (No economic stimulus in my suggestions; I want to be as Museveni as possible).

Curfew

With the lockdown, there has been a decrease in property break-ins, robberies and petty thefts. The only serious robbery that happened during the lockdown took place on Parliamentary Avenue (don’t wink). So, I would retain the dusk-to-dawn curfew; and activities on a particular plot on Parliamentary Avenue should be frozen sine die (to avoid another heist).

Public transport

The whole essence of the lockdown was to avoid mass human contact. And there is no enabler of mass human contact than mass public transport. For that matter, the suspension of mass public transport (boda bodas, public taxis and buses) would remain in force.

District lockdown

The main challenge in the lockdown is vehicular means of human movement. To ease that, I would allow private vehicles to move within the districts with three people (including the driver) under an Internal District Lockdown (IDL) regime. People would be allowed to move within their respective districts. For the sake of clarity, the districts of Wakiso, Mukono and Kampala City constitute one district called Kampala Metro.

School Term 2020

I would set Monday, June 1, as the tentative date for the opening of schools (from nursery to university). For the sake of clarity, students may travel to their respective schools on Saturday, May 30 and Sunday, May 31; but ‘contact learning’ begins on Monday, June 1, and ends on Friday August 29. This term would be designated as Second Term of 2020 (I think we should just concede that we lost First Term of 2020).

Truck Drivers

Without prejudice to Mr. Museveni’s new assignment of promoting the East African Community, I would still demand that truck drivers have ‘Certificate of Status’ from their respective countries before entering Uganda. In addition to that, Uganda’s health authorities would still test them for Covid-19 on entry into the country. Any truck driver who returns positive Covid-19 results would be managed according to WHO requirements.

Sticker regime

Since movement within districts is allowed, there would be limited need for stickers. However, a sticker regime would still remain in place to manage and regulate essential movement between (and through) districts. A vehicle (private) moving from one district to (or through) another district would be restricted to have two people (including the driver).